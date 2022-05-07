Top 3 Trading Apps available to Kenyan Traders Right Now

For young Kenyans looking for a way to supplement their income or start a side business, forex trading has become a very popular recourse. A new sector of Kenyan forex traders has evolved because of the proliferation of mobile device technologies. There are various trading apps used by Kenyan retail traders that offer a wide range of beneficial features, such as detailed market research of the Kenyan shilling and other currencies, technical and fundamental analysis, foreign currency quotes, and a variety of other tools. AvaTradeGO provides Kenyan traders with a variety of tools and resources, including position management software, charting capabilities, and more. The Exness app includes a straightforward user interface that makes it simple to navigate and search for different instruments. There are three chart styles to choose from, including Line, Bar, Candlestick, Hollow Candles, Area, Baseline, and Heikin Ashi charts, as well as over 50 drawing tools and 100 indicators to use over different timeframes. To focus on the complex work of trading, Pepperstone provides an easy market access platform. A wide range of low-cost options, a variety of user interfaces and account kinds, and efficient customer service make Pepperstone a perfect alternative for traders.
SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA