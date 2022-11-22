Top 3 of Africa’s Most Underrated Travel Experiences

Gishora Drum sanctuary in Burundi made the top spot and is a wonderful experience, where the art of Burundi’s ancient drum rituals is celebrated. The ritual embarks you on a journey through history. the Roots Yard Off Grid camping experience in Ghana is a time for you and the family to spend quality time, away from bustling towns. The camping site offers vegan food, a calming atmosphere, and places to walk around, absolute peace and quiet. Third on the list is Kapishya hot springs, it’s a hidden gem where you can enjoy warm waters surrounded by palm trees on the banks of Mansha River, many have left this place feeling relaxed and ready for life.

