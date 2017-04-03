The Cool New Face Of Farming
Run a quick Google search on African women making it in business, and you will rarely find a young woman engaged in rural farming. But Mavis Nduchwa has challenged norms by founding and successfully managing a commercial animal feed farm in Botswana.
‘Submit To The Will Of The People And Resign’ – Kathrada
While delivering a eulogy at Ahmed Kathrada’s funeral, former president Kgalema Motlanthe told a packed marquee that Kathrada’s legacy was anchored in humility, democracy, non-racialism, non-sexism and justice. He then read out an open letter that Kathrada had written to Zuma in April last year.
The Series Of Tweets That Unseated Jammeh
Gambians at home and in the diaspora peppered Jeffrey Smith for updates on the count, on rumors about rigging, on what would happen next. Jammeh was losing, and the state continued its silence.
The Ooni of Ife’s Message After Visiting A British Museum
“We are the ones who will tell our story by ourselves, nobody will tell our stories, our mission is to unite all the custodians of heritage and tradition across the entire continent of Africa.”
Decolonising Africa – Securing The Base
Pressing on the fundamentals of a decolonised African state, renowned Kenyan professor and author; Ngugi Wa Thiong’o informs of the boundaries needed to break down, to decolonise Africa and secure its base.
Misleading Headlines Affect Aid Meant For Ethiopian Girls
In January, the UK government axed plans to give £5.2m to Girl Effect, an organisation campaigning for girls’ rights in Ethiopia, after negative reports in the Daily Mail and the Telegraph. Both newspapers said that millions of taxpayers’ cash had gone via Girl Effect to Yegna, an Ethiopian radio drama and talkshow project that was mistakenly described as a girl band, and dubbed the “Ethiopian Spice Girls”.
Seven Questions To Help You Understand The Situation In The DRC
The Kabila regime’s refusal to cede power has already led to a slowdown in policy making and economic activity. The economy is forecast to grow 4.2 percent this year, compared with an average of 7.2 percent over the past five years, according to the International Monetary Fund.
The Sole Survivor Of Another Migrant Tragedy
Dozens of people are feared to have drowned after a rubber boat carrying migrants and refugees from Libya sank in the Mediterranean. The sole survivor – a 16-year-old Gambian boy – told rescuers that 146 other people were on board when the boat sank.
LRA Leader Is Still A Wanted Man
The Ugandan army says the search for fugitive Lord’s Resistance Army warlord Joseph Kony will continue despite the US withdrawing its forces.
No Room For Pregnant Girls In Sierra Leone Schools
In April 2015 – just as schools re-opened after the Ebola crisis – the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology issued a statement banning pregnant girls from mainstream education and from sitting exams.