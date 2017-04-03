Misleading Headlines Affect Aid Meant For Ethiopian Girls

In January, the UK government axed plans to give £5.2m to Girl Effect, an organisation campaigning for girls’ rights in Ethiopia, after negative reports in the Daily Mail and the Telegraph. Both newspapers said that millions of taxpayers’ cash had gone via Girl Effect to Yegna, an Ethiopian radio drama and talkshow project that was mistakenly described as a girl band, and dubbed the “Ethiopian Spice Girls”.