Top 10 Week In Review

Ghana Successfully Launches Its First Satellite Into Space
GhanaSat-1, which was developed by students at All Nations University in Koforidua, was sent into orbit from the International Space Centre. Cheers erupted as 400 people, including the engineers, gathered in the southern Ghanaian city to watch live pictures of the launch. The first signal was received shortly afterwards.
Those Who Didn’t Make the Cut For Rwanda’s Poll
Rwanda’s electoral commission disqualified three candidates for next month’s presidential election, including the only woman, saying they had not fulfilled requirements such as collecting enough supporting signatures.
Who’s Got Africa’s Back At the G20?
Four Africans were present in different capacities at the G20 summit that took place in the German city of Hamburg. They comprised three presidents and one international civil servant.
Top Facebook Group Sites
The continent’s hotspots for Facebook usage include Egypt, which has the most Facebook users on the continent at over 29 million, Nigeria which has over 16 million users, South Africa with over 13 million users, Algeria and Morocco with over 10 million users, and Kenya with over 5 million users.
How You Can BEYGOOD4BURUNDI
Pop music icon Beyoncé is throwing her superstar power behind a new effort to bring safe, clean water to children in Burundi in a partnership with UNICEF. Plans call for the project to help build wells and improve hygiene education and water and sanitation facilities in schools.
Gardening Could Be A Powerful Weapon Against Malaria
A team tested this idea in nine villages in the arid Bandiagara district of Mali, West Africa. Removing flowers from a common shrub appeared to kill off lots of the older, adult, female, biting insects that transmit malaria.
How Do African Kids Fare In the Marshmallow Test?
In the culturally specific test, researchers tempted Cameroonian children with a puff-puff, a kind of small doughnut, while the German children could choose between a lollipop and a chocolate bar.
The ICC, South Africa and Omar al Bashir
The International Criminal Court has ruled that South Africa should have arrested Sudan’s President, Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted in connection with war crimes, when he entered the country.
Let’s Talk About Sex With Our African Teens
Lucy Lamble looks at the importance of factoring the growing population of young people into the debate, and the power of family planning to affect economic development in poorer countries.
Phony Drugs in Africa
Lawyers from around Africa gathered in Cameroon this week to call for tougher legislation against counterfeit medicine. Sixty tons of counterfeit medicine was burned after being seized by customs officials in Cameroon, who say the stockpile had an estimated value of $80,000.