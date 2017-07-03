Top 10 Week in Review

South Africa’s Ruling Party Gets Real
“Yes, this policy conference is more important than others, he said, because of the situation around the economy, indeed, I won’t be drawn on that distinction between “radical economic transformation” and “inclusive growth” and this is all old language anyway, no, but of course there’s no chance the leadership contest will really overshadow the policy debates.”
A Wake Up Call For African Governments
Africa is facing a shortfall of 50 million jobs by 2040, the unemployment crisis will ravage the continent if it doesn’t opt for market-based development, according to a report by Tony Blair’s Institute.
What 3 Extremely Cool Things Can You Learn About 3D Printing at the GE Lagos Garage?
GE is teaching Nigerians how to master the use of 3Dnprinters so that they can create their own personal manufacturing companies.
Kenya Is the First To Test Possible Aids Cure
DTG is the drug of choice for people with HIV in high-income countries who have never taken antiretroviral therapy before and for those who have developed resistance to other treatment.
Malawi Launches Africa’s First Air Corridor
Kasungu Aerodrome, in central Malawi, will be used as a test site for aerial scouting in crisis situations, delivering supplies and using drones to boost internet connectivity. Universities and other partners will also have access to the site.
Status Updates Uncover Diamond Smuggling Ring
Rough or uncut diamonds, however, are notoriously simple to smuggle, and in the age of social media, that is made even simpler. The smugglers are young and tech savvy and their international networks are created and maintained over the internet.
A Celebration of An African Leader
Botswana’s former president Ketumile Masire was remembered for his role in various diplomatic initiatives in Africa, including chairing a panel that investigated the 1994 Rwanda genocide, co-ordinating the Inter-Congolese National Dialogue among other peace initiatives in South Africa, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Mozambique, Ghana and Swaziland.
All Religions Are Equal Under South African Law
A South African court ruled that public education institutions cannot promote any one religion to the exclusion of others, saying to do so was a violation of the Schools Act, local media reported.
No Cause To Celebrate
A drought and continued violence have forced South Sudan to cancel celebrations for its independence day on July 9, again. Last year, the government also cancelled celebrations because of a lack of funds.
South African Tipped To Be The Next Athletic Superstar
Wayde van Niekerk could be the athlete to take over track and field from Usain Bolt, according to the Jamaican sprint star himself.