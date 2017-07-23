FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

Top 10 Week In Review

africa.com number one story

Can The Quest For A Better Life Be Less Risky?

Traumatised by loss of young men at sea, mothers and relatives work to find alternatives to perilous journey to Europe.

al jazeera
Women sitting in the room
africa.com number two story

Kenyan Tech Giant’s Zero Tolerance On Sexual Harrassment

Daudi Were, the executive director of the Kenyan software company Ushahidi, was fired by the board over the weekend, following an investigation into sexual harassment claims lodged by Angela Kabari, a former employee of the company.

quartz africa
the executive director of the Kenyan software company Ushahidi

What’s Happening In Zimbabwe and Côte D’Ivoire Can Teach Africa

Zimbabwe is a struggling ex-British colony in the south and Côte D’Ivoire is a surging powerhouse in West Africa formerly ruled by France. Their geographic distance, language divide, and current economic gaps obscure a significant post-colonial parallel: widely lauded success followed by economic and political chaos.

mail & guardian africa
Zimbabwe president robert mugabe

Rwandan Candidate Takes A Chinese Stance

“I will make it law that no woman gives birth to more than three kids. This is because it is the woman’s responsibility to know how many children she should produce. They should give birth to children that the nation is capable of looking after.”

africa news
The only independent candidate in Rwanda

African Election Coverage: Angola At A Crossroads

The announcement of Angolan longtime president José Eduardo dos Santos not to stand for re-election has shaken up the country’s political scene. Research fellow Sylvia Croese looks at Angola ahead of the 2017 legislative elections and at the “president in waiting”.

africa.com
Angola's outgoing president

Malala Is On A Power Trip In Nigeria

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai was greeted with cheers by dozens of young women in northeastern Nigeria, where she spoke out for the many girls abducted under Boko Haram’s deadly insurgency.

voa news
Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai

Lights Out In Zambia

A baboon that tampered with electricity installations in Zambia and cut the power supply to about 50,000 customers has been released back into the wilderness.

cgtn africa
baboon who caused a blackout

Doggies Bags Are Now A No No

Zimbabwe’s Environment Management Agency has ordered the food industry to stop using containers made of expanded polystyrene and replace them with recyclable or biodegradable ones.

voa news
food in plastic containers

Nigeria’s Most Serious But Least Talked About Challenge

Despite years of growth, Nigeria has also seen a huge increase in the number of people living in poverty. A new report condemns its failure to tackle this inequality, amid warnings that it could lead to civil unrest.

the guardian
Children begging outside of a train

Somali Women Hardest Hit By Drought

With more than a third of Somalia’s population now facing starvation, new statistics show that in addition to hunger, many women in Somalia are at risk for being raped.

cnn
Woman praying for sick child
