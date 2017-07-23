Top 10 Week In Review

To
Can The Quest For A Better Life Be Less Risky?
Traumatised by loss of young men at sea, mothers and relatives work to find alternatives to perilous journey to Europe.
Kenyan Tech Giant’s Zero Tolerance On Sexual Harrassment
Daudi Were, the executive director of the Kenyan software company Ushahidi, was fired by the board over the weekend, following an investigation into sexual harassment claims lodged by Angela Kabari, a former employee of the company.
What’s Happening In Zimbabwe and Côte D’Ivoire Can Teach Africa
Zimbabwe is a struggling ex-British colony in the south and Côte D’Ivoire is a surging powerhouse in West Africa formerly ruled by France. Their geographic distance, language divide, and current economic gaps obscure a significant post-colonial parallel: widely lauded success followed by economic and political chaos.
Rwandan Candidate Takes A Chinese Stance
“I will make it law that no woman gives birth to more than three kids. This is because it is the woman’s responsibility to know how many children she should produce. They should give birth to children that the nation is capable of looking after.”
African Election Coverage: Angola At A Crossroads
The announcement of Angolan longtime president José Eduardo dos Santos not to stand for re-election has shaken up the country’s political scene. Research fellow Sylvia Croese looks at Angola ahead of the 2017 legislative elections and at the “president in waiting”.
Malala Is On A Power Trip In Nigeria
Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai was greeted with cheers by dozens of young women in northeastern Nigeria, where she spoke out for the many girls abducted under Boko Haram’s deadly insurgency.
Lights Out In Zambia
A baboon that tampered with electricity installations in Zambia and cut the power supply to about 50,000 customers has been released back into the wilderness.
Doggies Bags Are Now A No No
Zimbabwe’s Environment Management Agency has ordered the food industry to stop using containers made of expanded polystyrene and replace them with recyclable or biodegradable ones.
Nigeria’s Most Serious But Least Talked About Challenge
Despite years of growth, Nigeria has also seen a huge increase in the number of people living in poverty. A new report condemns its failure to tackle this inequality, amid warnings that it could lead to civil unrest.
Somali Women Hardest Hit By Drought
With more than a third of Somalia’s population now facing starvation, new statistics show that in addition to hunger, many women in Somalia are at risk for being raped.