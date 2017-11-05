Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Top 10 Week In Review

Africa’s Ape Trade Revealed

The New York Times tracked international ape smugglers from Congolese rain forests to the back streets of Bangkok. Here is what unfolded.

What Is America’s Shadow War In Africa?

U.S. forces in Niger and elsewhere in Africa operate under the ridiculous claim that the Authorization for the Use of Military Force, passed immediately after the 9/11 attacks that sanctioned action against groups and nations that participated in that attack, somehow applies 16 years later to missions against organizations that didn’t even exist when those attacks took place.

With Libya Blocked, Migrants Have Nowhere To Go

Organised groups of Nigerian migrants begging in Algeria’s major cities have roused public feeling. Students organised a solidarity meal during Ramadan and a popular singer, Sadek Bouzinou, recently released a video calling for tolerance.

What Happened To The Ebola Funds?

The Red Cross has confirmed that more than $5m of aid money was lost to fraud and corruption during the Ebola epidemic in West Africa. Auditors found overpriced supplies, salaries for non-existent aid workers and fake customs bills.

More To The Pyramids Than Eye Can See

The mysteries of the pyramids have deepened with the discovery of what appears to be a giant void within the Khufu, or Cheops, monument in Egypt.

Why This Rwandan Family Is Breathing A Sigh Of Relief

A 70-year-old father has been reunited with his daughter, 23 years after she was taken from Rwanda to Italy for adoption during the genocide, having been mistaken for an orphan.

A March By White SA Farmers Misses The Mark

An estimated 71 farm murders have been recorded and 341 people have been attacked this year, according to lobby group AfriForum, but donning of the apartheid flag tarnished efforts.

Nurturing A Generation Of Africans Teaching Mandarin

China’s economic success is its most potent public diplomacy tool in Africa where ambitious Africans increasingly view Mandarin as a fast track to their own success.

Why SA’s State Security Wants To Ban This Book

Jacques Pauw’s “The President’s Keepers” has been flying off the shelves since news broke of the agency’s cease and desist letter to the investigative journalist and his publisher.

Why Construction Crews Are Fixing Up This Liberian Mansion

The place, as any Liberian will tell you, is both haunted and jinxed. Apparently, no president who has slept at the Mansion for any extended period has come to a decent end.

