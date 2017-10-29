Top 10 Week In Review

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Kenya Election: Two Very Different Voter Experiences

As Kenya’s presidential election re-run is marred by isolated clashes, two polling stations have different stories to tell.

bbc
family dressed in the Kenyan flag
U.S. Ambassador’s African Tour: A Roller Coaster Of Emotions

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was moved to tears during a visit to a camp for Congolese people displaced by violence in the country.

cnn
US ambassador to the UN waving

How Mugabe Landed And Lost WHO Goodwill Role

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director recently named Zimbabwe president, as a new “goodwill ambassador” on non-communicable diseases for Africa. Following international uproar the accolade was rescinded – but the debacle showed both misguided good intention and the importance of internal communication.

cnn
robert mugabe

The Origins of the Continent’s Name – Africa

The history of Africa is rich, especially her political voyages to Europe and the Americas – the Age of the Moors and the disputed Olmec Civilization, respectively.

africa.com
Benin empire

Burundi’s Historic Yet Controversial Move

Burundi’s request to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) has elapsed the one year period making the country the first in history to officially withdraw from the Rome Statute.

africa news
Exterior sign of ICC

 Plan B For Migrants Who Don’t Make It To Europe

Dozens of African migrants are picking up new jobs in Libya after their journeys to Europe were cut short.

africa news
lining up

Why The U.S. Military Is Fighting In Niger

The little-known involvement of the US military in Niger shows how a hastily-written law allows global intervention without congressional oversight.

the guardian
Us troops i Niger

Nivea Ad Speaks To The Way Africans View Themselves

Nivea’s fair skin products are only capitalizing on an age-old African insecurity.

quartz africa
Controversial Nivea Advert

Meet Founder Of Malaika School In South-eastern DRC

Noëlla Coursaris Musunka is a model, philanthropist, entrepreneur and mother explains why she is passionate about improving the lives of African children through education – and shares her advice for young girls.

bbc
Noëlla Coursaris Musunka

Watch British Man Fly Over Johannesburg On A Chair Attached To 100 Helium Balloons

It was like a scene from a movie, a man floating thousands of feet above the ground on a lawn chair.

africa news
man flying in a chair

