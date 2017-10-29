Top 10 Week In Review

Kenya Election: Two Very Different Voter Experiences
As Kenya’s presidential election re-run is marred by isolated clashes, two polling stations have different stories to tell.
U.S. Ambassador’s African Tour: A Roller Coaster Of Emotions
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was moved to tears during a visit to a camp for Congolese people displaced by violence in the country.
How Mugabe Landed And Lost WHO Goodwill Role
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director recently named Zimbabwe president, as a new “goodwill ambassador” on non-communicable diseases for Africa. Following international uproar the accolade was rescinded – but the debacle showed both misguided good intention and the importance of internal communication.
The Origins of the Continent’s Name – Africa
The history of Africa is rich, especially her political voyages to Europe and the Americas – the Age of the Moors and the disputed Olmec Civilization, respectively.
Burundi’s Historic Yet Controversial Move
Burundi’s request to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) has elapsed the one year period making the country the first in history to officially withdraw from the Rome Statute.
Plan B For Migrants Who Don’t Make It To Europe
Dozens of African migrants are picking up new jobs in Libya after their journeys to Europe were cut short.
Why The U.S. Military Is Fighting In Niger
The little-known involvement of the US military in Niger shows how a hastily-written law allows global intervention without congressional oversight.
Nivea Ad Speaks To The Way Africans View Themselves
Nivea’s fair skin products are only capitalizing on an age-old African insecurity.
Meet Founder Of Malaika School In South-eastern DRC
Noëlla Coursaris Musunka is a model, philanthropist, entrepreneur and mother explains why she is passionate about improving the lives of African children through education – and shares her advice for young girls.
Watch British Man Fly Over Johannesburg On A Chair Attached To 100 Helium Balloons
It was like a scene from a movie, a man floating thousands of feet above the ground on a lawn chair.