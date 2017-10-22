Top 10 Week In Review

Mugabe’s New Role Has Left People Dumbfounded
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has long faced United States sanctions over his government’s human rights abuses. But the World Health Organization’s new chief is making the longtime African leader a “goodwill ambassador.”
Why Aren’t We All With Somalia?
The attack in Somalia came little more than one week after a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, but many noted a quieter response to events in Mogadishu.
The Next Kung Fu Master Could Be African
Amitofo Care Centres, founded by Venerable Master Hui Li, a Buddhist monk from Taiwan, is taking in orphans and vulnerable children from several countries in southern Africa.
Here’s How Nigeria Is Dealing With A Snake Issue
In Nigeria, it is estimated that more than 10,000 people are bitten by snakes each year, but the exact death toll is unknown.
Who’s To Blame For South Sudan’s Woes?
In a rare interview, Kiir presented himself as a defiant leader who has been maligned, a man too preoccupied with waging war to consider any possible mistakes.
Changing Ghana’s Hunger Stats
Child malnutrition is a silent tragedy jeopardising the future of more than one million children across Ghana.
Uproar At Cosmetic Brand’s Racially Charged Campaign In West Africa
Global skincare brand Nivea created a whole advertising campaign around attaining fairer skin. In parts of Africa and Asia, Nivea has created “Natural Fairness”, a body care line promising to restore and enhance fair skin.
The Team Watching Over DRC’s Volcano
Celestin Mahinda and his team of scientists constantly monitor the Nyiragongo volcano in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Based in the nearby town of Goma, they have saved lives by warning local communities of impending eruptions.
Sankara Deserves Justice
hirty years on, and people in Burkina Faso are still determined to get justice for assassinated former president, Thomas Sankara.
Developing African Athletics Is A Key Priority
King Mohammed called for a rigorously-defined strategy to correct the structural dysfunctions that hinder the field of athletics in Africa and to bring it in line with the dazzling changes that this sport is experiencing at the world level.