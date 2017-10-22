Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Week In Review

By |Archives, Top10 WEEK IN REVIEW|
africa.com number one story

Mugabe’s New Role Has Left People Dumbfounded

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has long faced United States sanctions over his government’s human rights abuses. But the World Health Organization’s new chief is making the longtime African leader a “goodwill ambassador.”

voa news
Robert Mugabe
africa.com number two story

Why Aren’t We All With Somalia?

The attack in Somalia came little more than one week after a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, but many noted a quieter response to events in Mogadishu.

al jazeera
emergency services during Somalia attack

The Next Kung Fu Master Could Be African

Amitofo Care Centres, founded by Venerable Master Hui Li, a Buddhist monk from Taiwan, is taking in orphans and vulnerable children from several countries in southern Africa.

al jazeera
African boys doing kung fu moves

Here’s How Nigeria Is Dealing With A Snake Issue

In Nigeria, it is estimated that more than 10,000 people are bitten by snakes each year, but the exact death toll is unknown.

bbc
snake on the gorund

Who’s To Blame For South Sudan’s Woes?

In a rare interview, Kiir presented himself as a defiant leader who has been maligned, a man too preoccupied with waging war to consider any possible mistakes.

washington post
south Sudan president

Changing Ghana’s Hunger Stats

Child malnutrition is a silent tragedy jeopardising the future of more than one million children across Ghana.

al jazeera
women gathering food parcels

Uproar At Cosmetic Brand’s Racially Charged Campaign In West Africa

Global skincare brand Nivea created a whole advertising campaign around attaining fairer skin. In parts of Africa and Asia, Nivea has created “Natural Fairness”, a body care line promising to restore and enhance fair skin.

quartz africa
tins of nivea cream

 The Team Watching Over DRC’s Volcano

Celestin Mahinda and his team of scientists constantly monitor the Nyiragongo volcano in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Based in the nearby town of Goma, they have saved lives by warning local communities of impending eruptions.

bbc
scientist at drc volcano

Sankara Deserves Justice

hirty years on, and people in Burkina Faso are still determined to get justice for assassinated former president, Thomas Sankara.

enca
Ex Burkina Faso leader

Developing African Athletics Is A Key Priority

King Mohammed called for a rigorously-defined strategy to correct the structural dysfunctions that hinder the field of athletics in Africa and to bring it in line with the dazzling changes that this sport is experiencing at the world level.

africa.com
women running

Related Posts