Top 10 Week In Review

It’s All Hands On Deck To Fight Plague In Madagascar
More than a million doses of antibiotics have been delivered by the World Health Organization to fight an outbreak of plague in Madagascar which has killed at least 33 people.
The UN Calls For Cameroon To Treat English Speakers Better
“We call on the Government of Cameroon to establish prompt effective and independent investigations to ensure accountability and, of course, impartial, as well.”
Furore Over A Sensational Movie About Oscar Pistorius’ Trial
The family of Oscar Pistorius are to sue the makers of a new film on the life of the South African sprinter, who is serving a prison sentence for murdering his girlfriend four years ago.
The Fast Food Chain Linked To Africa’s New Lifestyle Diseases
KFC’s presence in Ghana so far is relatively modest but rapidly growing, and it underscores the way fast food can shape palates, habits and waistlines.
How One Part Of Malawi’s Infamous Gay Couple Ended Up
It has been nearly eight years since Chimbalanga, a transgender woman, made world headlines after being arrested in Malawi for marrying her then-partner, Steven Monjeza, in what was the country’s first same-sex marriage.
South Sudan Girls Go Against The Norm
More than half of girls in South Sudan drop out of school before the age of 18.But teachers in one school in the rural town of Rumbek are working with the community to change attitudes, and help girls to finish their education first.
Why Are Ugandan Leaders Throwing Punches?es
The students are not alone in expressing fears that Museveni, in power since 1986, might be overstaying his welcome. This week, chaos over an age limit debate broke out in Parliament. MPs hurled chairs, shoved each other and came to blows, while protests once again took place across the East African country.
Chance Encounter Leads Accountant To Become Marine Conservationist
After securing his dream job, Fikiri Kiponda decided he wanted more. He wasn’t quite sure what he was looking for until he stumbled across some turtle hatchlings.
Campaign Tackles Baby-killing Ritual In Nigeria
Christian missionary Steven Olusola Ajayi opened the Vine Heritage Home in 2004, a shelter for so-called “evil” children. Twins are believed to have bad spirits that will bring misfortune upon their communities.
Aboard The Safari Doctors
The boat is essential in remote areas around eastern Kenya. The team spends many hours aboard, travelling between islands in the Lamu archipelago where they set up clinics.