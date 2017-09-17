FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Week In Review

By |Top10 WEEK IN REVIEW|
Africa’s Invisible Children

While obtaining a birth certificate is routine for most parents in the West, it may not be a priority for African parents who worry about keeping a newborn alive and fed. Many parents wait several years, often until their children are ready for school exams, to tackle the paperwork.

voa news
young kayayei relax by watching TV
How Megachurches Have Transformed Lagos

The Redeemed Christian Church of God’s international headquarters in Ogun state has been transformed from a mere megachurch to an entire neighbourhood, with departments anticipating its members’ every practical as well as spiritual needs.

the guardian
The Redeemed Christian Church of God’s international headquarters

A Debate On France’s Hold On Francophone Africa

West Africa seems unwilling to let go of the shared currency, even launching a digital version, the eCFA.

quartz africa
Presidents from West Africa and France

South Africa Celebrates Black Consciousness Icon

While Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo, and Desmond Tutu are rightly venerated for their role in opposing and ending white minority rule in South Africa, another leader of the liberation years has been remarkably overlooked: Bantu Steven Biko.

cnn
SA black consciousness leader

Too Early To Call Liberia’s Election

On 10 October 2017, Liberia will go to the polls in what could be the country’s most hotly-contested and unpredictable elections yet.

african arguments
Liberia's Flag

Tunisian Women Secure Right To Choose Spouse

Tunisia has abolished a decades-old ban on Muslim women marrying non-Muslims as the president seeks to secure equal rights for the country’s female population.

al jazeera
Women support group

Why Student Held Onto Her Bag For Dear Life

Security camera footage from South Africa shows the moment a student fought off robbers to hold on to a bag containing a hard drive with the only copy of her thesis.

bbc
student fought off robbers

Piecing Together Kenya’s Puzzle

Observers found some technical problems but no evidence of vote-rigging in Kenya’s presidential election last month, the European Union said on Thursday, based on random checks of tallies from polling stations.

africa news
Ballots in sealed boxes

What You Need To Know About The Situation In Ethiopia

Thousands of people have fled Ethiopia’s Somali region following deadly clashes in recent days between ethnic Somalis and Oromos. The BBC’s Kalkidan Yibeltal looks at the cause of the conflict and whether it can be stopped.

bbc
Oromia protesters

Real Life In Abuja, Nigeria

The city of Abuja was not designed to give room for low-income earners to thrive and live. Abuja has a clearly-defined wide margin between the ruling class, the rich and the poor.

africa.com
Name board

