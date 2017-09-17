Top 10 Week In Review

Africa’s Invisible Children
While obtaining a birth certificate is routine for most parents in the West, it may not be a priority for African parents who worry about keeping a newborn alive and fed. Many parents wait several years, often until their children are ready for school exams, to tackle the paperwork.
How Megachurches Have Transformed Lagos
The Redeemed Christian Church of God’s international headquarters in Ogun state has been transformed from a mere megachurch to an entire neighbourhood, with departments anticipating its members’ every practical as well as spiritual needs.
A Debate On France’s Hold On Francophone Africa
West Africa seems unwilling to let go of the shared currency, even launching a digital version, the eCFA.
South Africa Celebrates Black Consciousness Icon
While Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo, and Desmond Tutu are rightly venerated for their role in opposing and ending white minority rule in South Africa, another leader of the liberation years has been remarkably overlooked: Bantu Steven Biko.
Too Early To Call Liberia’s Election
On 10 October 2017, Liberia will go to the polls in what could be the country’s most hotly-contested and unpredictable elections yet.
Tunisian Women Secure Right To Choose Spouse
Tunisia has abolished a decades-old ban on Muslim women marrying non-Muslims as the president seeks to secure equal rights for the country’s female population.
Why Student Held Onto Her Bag For Dear Life
Security camera footage from South Africa shows the moment a student fought off robbers to hold on to a bag containing a hard drive with the only copy of her thesis.
Piecing Together Kenya’s Puzzle
Observers found some technical problems but no evidence of vote-rigging in Kenya’s presidential election last month, the European Union said on Thursday, based on random checks of tallies from polling stations.
What You Need To Know About The Situation In Ethiopia
Thousands of people have fled Ethiopia’s Somali region following deadly clashes in recent days between ethnic Somalis and Oromos. The BBC’s Kalkidan Yibeltal looks at the cause of the conflict and whether it can be stopped.
Real Life In Abuja, Nigeria
The city of Abuja was not designed to give room for low-income earners to thrive and live. Abuja has a clearly-defined wide margin between the ruling class, the rich and the poor.