Top 10 Week In Review

Freetown: A Disaster Waiting To Happen?
This week Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown experienced a devastating mudslide and flooding that claimed over 400 lives. Dozens are still missing and presumed dead.
Is Zimbabwe’s First Family Also Its Most Dysfunctional?
Like father, like mother, like sons. Grace Mugabe burst into the headlines again this week when she was accused of assaulting Gabriella Engels, a 20-year-old model, in a hotel room rented by her sons.
Buhari Is Back
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country on Saturday after more than three months in the United Kingdom for medical treatment for an undisclosed “health challenge”.
Nelson Mandela’s Words Become The Most Liked Tweet Ever
Barack Obama chose to quote Nelson Mandela’s words from his autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom, after one person was killed when a car ploughed into anti-fascist protesters in Charlottesville.
8 Most Popular Sports in Africa
Africa is bedrock of vibrant sporting talent that cuts across various disciplines. Sports in Africa traces its origins far back in history, and the continent is now widely recognized globally for its excellence in various sporting fields.
Museum To Return African Artefacts Stolen 200 Years Ago
The museum boasts the second largest collection of art from the Benin kingdom after the Ethnological Museum in Berlin. It will conduct negotiations with Nigeria and Benin about returning the items which are expected to go on permanent display in Benin City.
Family Bonds At A Ugandan Refugee Camp
“We are one family now. Yes, we argue, and there are many difficulties. But Gloria is in charge. I have lost so very much. I will not lose what God has given me here.”
Was The Disappearance Of The Chibok Girls A Mistake?
Diary entries by one of the released girls, tells the story of how insurgents stormed the school. The men were looking for machinery to build houses. They found the girls instead.
The First Country in Africa To Introduce A Cheaper Way OF Fertility Treatment
A rare type of in-vitro fertilisation called The Walking Egg technology has been used to produce a baby in Ghana. The healthy 3.3-kilogramme baby boy was delivered last week after using the low cost alternative of the expensive IVF methods available.
Leading The Charge For Africa’s Space Travel
Nigeria is planning to be the first African country to send an astronaut into space. The government announced the plans last year, and is aiming to visit space by 2030.