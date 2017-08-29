FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Travel News

By |Top10 TRAVEL|
africa.com number one story

An African Snow Adventure

The road between Sani and Afriski and beyond has always been really bad. The trip used to take hours, and if you broke down, days. Now you can leave the lodge around midday, fly along perfect tar through snow-dusted mountaintops and still get an afternoon’s skiing in.

getaway
The road between Sani and Afriski
africa.com number two story

Snorkelling With Whale Sharks In Djibouti

Beneath the surface, a great repertoire of diving adventures also awaits, with a great mix of shipwrecks and reef dives suitable for all levels. The best part is, there will be no crowds to share in the experience.

lonely planet
Snorkelling With Whale Sharks

African Wonders On CNN’s Ultimate List Of Scenic Splendor

This isolated oasis has natural springs and fertile land, providing access to spectacular stretches of Sahara desert. It’s a great spot for star gazing from your tent in the sand, but bring your bathing suit for a dip in its hot and cold natural pools.

cnn
An oasis in Egypt

5 Famous Historical Houses in Kenya

Most of these houses have been transformed into museums, while some have been converted into commercial buildings. However, despite numerous restoration efforts to keep them standing, key historical artifacts haven’t been tampered with.

africa.com
Historical house in Kenya

The Latest Addition To The Asilia Stable Of Ecotourism Camps

Roho ya Selous has opened its doors in the Unesco world heritage site of Selous Game Reserve in southern Tanzania.

travel weekly
Roho ya Selous

The Best Time To See The Vic Falls

The earlier the better: after sun-up, at the falls is advised, before the rest of the world arrives. It’s also when you can see double rainbows refracted in the spray.

iol
double rainbows refracted in the spray

The Most Exclusive Castaway Escape Ever

Madagascar is abundant with intrigue and legend, and tales of terrible storms and churning seas.

cn traveller
Poolside view of Madagascar

Swimming Your Way Around Cape Town

These days, tidal pools continue to be a fun and free place to immerse in the local culture.

independent
Swimming in a tidal pool

A Monument That Gives Tells You Mali’s Heritage

The Tomb of Askia is pyramid-shaped and also functions as a Mosque, located in the northern town of Gao.

africa news
The Tomb of Askia

How Tunisia, Kenya, and Egypt Have Lured Tourists Back

These three are the most likely candidates to educate other countries on the ills of conflict, the financial repercussions and the efforts necessary to regain one’s footing in the international marketplace for tourists.

afk insider
People walking in the streets of Tunis

