8 Amazing Aerial Tours To Experience In South Africa
What better way to experience South Africa than with an aerial tour around the country’s most scenic holiday destinations. Enjoy the sights of majestic mountains and deep blue oceans, even a romantic picnic on a mountain.
How To Pack For A Photographic Safari
The biggest challenge you’ll face going on a photo safari is what to pack in your equipment bag. Most safari camps offer a laundry service you really don’t need to bring too many clothes along.
The Seychelles Is As Beautiful As What You See On Postcards
Early morning swims and afternoon cocktails- that’s how you fill a day in the Seychelles
Top 10 African Travel Blogs
For some travel aficionados, journeying across Africa has become their unofficial career and they’ve documented their incredible travels on a variety of interesting and thrilling travel blogs.
Enjoy The Mystery Of Morocco’s Flower Festival
Every year during the main growing season between April and mid-May, the valley produces between 3000 and 4000 tonnes of wild roses. They’re everywhere: sprouting up from the hedgerows, blooming along stone walls, tangling the borders between farmers’ fields..
Rowing Down The Congo River
Phil Harwood may be the first person to make the source-to-sea trip of the 2,920-mile Congo River in Central Africa in a canoe. You can watch a video of his five-month, mostly solo expedition.
Welcome To This Mini Serengeti
Horse and hiking trails, from 2.2km ambles to several days, get you to a range of views, including Lesotho’s Maluti mountains and San paintings, and Moolmanshoek also offers a special wedding venue with a spectacular horse run.
Nigeria’s New Kaduna To Abuja Link
The train line is a success story for Nigeria, where infrastructure projects thwarted by corruption and poor administration can be difficult to complete.
TripAdvisor Names The Best Beaches In Africa
Anse Lazio beach in Seychelles was rated the best beach in Africa, Camp’s Bay Beach in South Africa was second, Praia de Santa Maria in Cape Verde was third while Anse Source D’Argent, also located in Seychelles was fourth.
#RoutesAdventure In Kenya’s North
Take a moment for a virtual Travel Thursday escape to Kenya’s exotic landscape, where the #RoutesAdventure crew in this week’s featured episode tackle the Chalbi Desert.