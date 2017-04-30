africa.com number one story

Top-notch Resorts And Hotels Across Mauritius

Luxury hotels have staked claims to Mauritius’s famed beaches for decades, but over the last couple of years, elite designers have remade venerable island institutions and built new paradise retreats from the ground up.

 

cnn
What Better Way To Start Or End Your Family Or Group Safari

Remote safari destinations are now much more accessible to multi-generational families and groups with children who are welcomed to Africa with state-of-the-art facilities, specialised children’s programmes, private chefs, butlers, childminders and guides.

 

go2africa
Trips That Will Thrill Knowledge Lovers And Pleasure Seekers

Sharpen your photography on a Kenyan safari. For many people, an African safari is a once-in-a-lifetime trip that’ll see your camera called into service constantly.

 

lonely planet
Africa’s Most Exciting Trout Fishing Spot

In the wilds of Mount Kenya and the Aberdares, where elephant, buffalo and leopard roam, the pristine streams and lakes offer unparalleled angling that is as exciting and unique as it is untapped.

 

getaway
Conakry Is Being Enshrined As World Book Capital

The honour propels the poverty-stricken, little-known city to the ranks of cultural titans such as Madrid, New Delhi, Montreal, Turin and Amsterdam — all previous holders of the title since its inauguration in 2001.

 

daily nation
Travelling According To Your Tastebuds

Tourism represents one of the largest and fastest growing economic sectors in the world, contributing 9% of the global GDP. At a time when the economic growth of Africa is bleak, and when diversification is major option for oil driven economies in Africa, tourism is indeed an option.

africa news
South Africa’s Glorious Natural Wonders

From surf-ravaged beaches to big game-roaming national parks, towering mountains to flooded wetlands, stunning coastal drives and the junction of two oceans — the Atlantic and Pacific — at the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa is blessed with treasures.

cnn
New Visa Rules To Boost Mozambique Travel

Mozambique has made it possible for all international travelers to obtain a dual-entry visa on arrival at most border posts, including Maputo Airport, the Port of Maputo, Ressano Garcia, Goba, Ponto D’ouro, Giriyondo, Vilanculos Airport, Inhambane Airport, Beira Airport, Pemba Airport and Nampula Airport.

travel weekly
Exploring Kenya’s Lamu

The urban nomads of Routes Adventure have been on a grueling journey in an effort to showcase the natural and cultural beauty of Kenya.

capital fm
Swaziland’s Heavenly Gem

Ezulwini means ‘place of heaven’, and the so-named valley certainly has its delights. This is where tourism in Swaziland began and there are attractions aplenty: restaurants, hot springs, casinos, a cinema, craft markets, art galleries, riding stable, golf and a cultural village within Mantenga Nature Reserve.

 

iol
