Top-notch Resorts And Hotels Across Mauritius
Luxury hotels have staked claims to Mauritius’s famed beaches for decades, but over the last couple of years, elite designers have remade venerable island institutions and built new paradise retreats from the ground up.
What Better Way To Start Or End Your Family Or Group Safari
Remote safari destinations are now much more accessible to multi-generational families and groups with children who are welcomed to Africa with state-of-the-art facilities, specialised children’s programmes, private chefs, butlers, childminders and guides.
Trips That Will Thrill Knowledge Lovers And Pleasure Seekers
Sharpen your photography on a Kenyan safari. For many people, an African safari is a once-in-a-lifetime trip that’ll see your camera called into service constantly.
Africa’s Most Exciting Trout Fishing Spot
In the wilds of Mount Kenya and the Aberdares, where elephant, buffalo and leopard roam, the pristine streams and lakes offer unparalleled angling that is as exciting and unique as it is untapped.
Conakry Is Being Enshrined As World Book Capital
The honour propels the poverty-stricken, little-known city to the ranks of cultural titans such as Madrid, New Delhi, Montreal, Turin and Amsterdam — all previous holders of the title since its inauguration in 2001.
Travelling According To Your Tastebuds
Tourism represents one of the largest and fastest growing economic sectors in the world, contributing 9% of the global GDP. At a time when the economic growth of Africa is bleak, and when diversification is major option for oil driven economies in Africa, tourism is indeed an option.
South Africa’s Glorious Natural Wonders
From surf-ravaged beaches to big game-roaming national parks, towering mountains to flooded wetlands, stunning coastal drives and the junction of two oceans — the Atlantic and Pacific — at the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa is blessed with treasures.
New Visa Rules To Boost Mozambique Travel
Mozambique has made it possible for all international travelers to obtain a dual-entry visa on arrival at most border posts, including Maputo Airport, the Port of Maputo, Ressano Garcia, Goba, Ponto D’ouro, Giriyondo, Vilanculos Airport, Inhambane Airport, Beira Airport, Pemba Airport and Nampula Airport.
Exploring Kenya’s Lamu
The urban nomads of Routes Adventure have been on a grueling journey in an effort to showcase the natural and cultural beauty of Kenya.
Swaziland’s Heavenly Gem
Ezulwini means ‘place of heaven’, and the so-named valley certainly has its delights. This is where tourism in Swaziland began and there are attractions aplenty: restaurants, hot springs, casinos, a cinema, craft markets, art galleries, riding stable, golf and a cultural village within Mantenga Nature Reserve.