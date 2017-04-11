africa.com number one story

 One Woman’s Business Trip To Johannesburg

“Would you believe me if I told you that you could stay at a business hotel in the heart of Sandton, that is some version of the Garden of Eden? Can you really stay within the richest square mile in Africa, and yet experience a Zen-like calmness?”

 

Being A Female Safari Guide

As a young girl, Seela would watch Maasai safari guides trucking in and out of her village, Oloirien, situated around an hour from the Mara. She decided she wanted to join them one day.

 

African Travel Benefits That Are Making A Wave Abroad

While some safari operators in Africa operate portable luxury camps, the concept is fairly new in the U.S. And it’s obviously catching the industry’s attention.

 

Off Season Travel In Africa

Traveling during off-peak season can mean cheaper flights, cheaper hotels, and the chance to see a destination at a less frenetic time of year. Those aren’t the only benefits.

 

Last Minute Vacay In Africa

April is the perfect time to experience this charming and friendly country. Namibia’s peak season crowds are yet to arrive and its modest rainy season has petered out along with the heat but the cold of winter is a month away.

 

Take A Cultural Tour Of South Africa’s Cape

Khoi people used to go on long walks for hunting and to connect with other tribes but also for more spiritually significant purposes. The Liberation Walk is a re-imagining of these rituals.

A Three Day Tour Of Seychelles

Gone are the days when one only visits Seychelles for honeymoon.

 

Morocco’s Plan To Get 11m Visitors In 2017

To consolidate the Moroccan brand as a true tourist destination, the ONMT has launched its newest campaign.

 

Hotel Giant sets Up Shop In Mauritius

Marriott International plans to launch its Aloft brand in the capital city of Mauritius with the signing of Aloft Mauritius Port Louis. Slated to open in early 2019, the hotel will be the brand’s first adaptive reuse project in Africa.

 

How To Prepare For Your African Adventure

Jumia Travel looks at some of the major guidelines to consider on policy, as you sign off for your Easter holiday short vacation.

 

