Top 10 Luxury Vacation Stays In Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe has just been named the top travel destination in Africa for 2017 by the Conde Nast Traveler; it’s one of only two African countries that made the “Best Places to Travel in 2017” this year. The honour is a serious kudo for the country and a much needed one too.
Which African Island Suits You The Best?
The Indian Ocean islands of Mauritius, Seychelles and the Maldives have all the makings of a classic tropical island vacation but each is quite different from the other.
The Best Markets In Jozi
With Johannesburg being the melting pot of South African cultures, some of the best markets worth visiting in Joburg to give you a good sense of what’s happening in this already trendy metropolitan.
Africa’s Best Spice Bazaars
Colourful, fragrant sacks stacked high in narrow alleyways. Boisterous vendors. And of course, delicious snacks for when it all gets too much. Spice markets are a window onto the history and culture of a place.
The Best Place To Get Pampered
More of a stately home than a hotel, the Saxon has to be the ultimate soft landing in South Africa. Once inside the property’s immensely high walls, there are 10 acres of pristinely landscaped gardens to explore.
Keeping Up With #Route Adventure
The crew of #RoutesAdventure decided to head out to explore Oldonyo Sabuk, which means “The Big Mountain” in Maasai. The mountain is visible from the Thika superhighway and they’ve always wondered about it.
Best Time To Catch The African Migration
The northern Serengeti from November to March is an ideal off-peak choice. It has great game all year round in a beautiful setting, with the only flowing river in the Serengeti.
10 Visa-free Holiday Destinations For South Africans
South Africans are starting to explore their own continent more and more, and there are several countries, mostly in the south, a stone’s throw from home, that don’t require visas.
Camping With A Clear Conscience
With a picturesque and rustic break from the humdrum of the pre-emptive Mara game drive on hold, you are welcomed by the strong architecture and interior of Entumoto’s main lounge.
Morocco Champions Call For Sustainable Tourism
Entitled #sustainable travel, this project, which falls within the framework of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, aims to raise the public’s awareness on the concept of sustainable tourism in Morocco.