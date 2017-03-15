africa.com number one story

In JHB On Business? 6 Reasons To Stay For The Weekend

The City of Johannesburg, also crowned as “the City of Gold”, boasts of many hidden treasures and experiences. It is crucial to enrich yourself with some leisure and learning towards the end of your business trip in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

 

Africa.com
Inside Will Smith’s African Adventure

Actor Will Smith is on holiday in Africa and reportedly using his private airplane to jet all over the continent. After spending some time in Egypt he flew to Morocco.

 

True Africa
What To Pack For A Family Vacay In Africa

We know that you want to relax and not worry about the details during your special time away, so here is a handy infographic to give you a head start on packing for your kids, as well as our top tips and suggestions on what to bring along.

 

Go2Africa
Limpopo Province: The Gateway To Africa

The province is coined the Bread and Fruit Basket of South Africa, today producing up to 60% of all fruit, vegetables, maize meal, wheat and cotton. The Pedi people, a great nation of African descent, were the first to take advantage of the rich agricultural areas.

 

IOL
Egypt Adds To Its Antiquities Stockpile

A team of archaeologists has discovered a giant 3,000-year-old statue thought to depict Ramses II, in what the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities is describing as “one of [its] most important archaeological discoveries.”

CNN
Where To Go In April

Visit KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, for stable weather, mighty mountains, moving history and massive mammals.

Lonely Planet
The Small Moroccan City Famous For Its Winding Blue Interior

Chefchaouen has become one of the country’s most popular tourist locales. Attracting back-packers from across the strait and around the world, the blue city’s bustling miniature markets and lush surrounding wildlife give its visitors a sense of secluded wonder.

 

Morocco world news
Namibia Represents What Surf Travel Should Be About

A surf trip to Namibia isn’t easy–if you do it right, that is. It’s not Bali or Hawaii with their swaying palms and colorful drinks. You can’t step off a plane and into a perfect wave. You’ve got to earn it.

 

The Inertia
Cruising Down The Okavango Delta

Excursions offer unobtrusive insight to this pristine ecosystem of permanent swamps and seasonally flooded grassland. It’s one of the few large inland delta systems without an outlet to the sea.

 

AFK Insider
The Latest From Nigeria

Most local airlines have reduced their flights by 50 per cent and out of the eight international airlines, only Ethiopian Airlines is using the Kaduna airport.

 

naij.com
