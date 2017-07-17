FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

Top 10 Travel News This Week

africa.com number one story

Top 10 Luxury Stays in Kenya

When it comes to top holiday destinations in Africa, Kenya is well-endowed with every ingredient that makes it a desirable wonderland. While the country has become synonymous with safari, the diversity of things to do, as well as resorts to visit will astound you.

africa.com
A luxury pool at a Kenyan lodge
africa.com number two story

An Up Close Animal Experience At These Lodges

One of the perks of staying at an unfenced lodge is that animals are free to roam wherever they like so you’ll be surprised by animals walking past your suite and have brilliant photographic opportunities.

go2africa
Animals roaming freely

A Magical Place Known For Its Challenging Sports Events

In a place where the Umgeni River meets the Msunduzi River, thousands live in quiet tradition amidst seldom-explored mountains spreading as far as the eye can see. The Valley of 1000 Hills is most frequently associated with Inanda Dam, the Dusi Canoe Marathon and the Comrades Marathon.

getaway
The Valley of 1000 Hills in KZN

Africa’s Stunning New UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Historically under-represented in UNESCO’s listing of world heritage sites, Africa finally gets its due with the inclusion of 3 new locations, and they’re magnificent.

cnn
the Eritrean capital of Asmara

African Adventure For Families With Little Explorers

The Damara Living Museum in Namibia was established by the Damara people to educate both their young people and tourists on their culture and is a relaxed and enlightening introduction for children.

lonely planet
Kids playing in the dunes of Namibia

Ghana’s New Way to Attract Visitors

Brett Davies organised surfers from 20 different countries at his annual international competition. The British national already runs a surf school at Kokrobite and has helped to bring surfing to Busua, near the border with Ivory Coast.

enca
school at Kokrobite

The Best Treks and Hikes From Across the Continent

If you’re looking to soak up the continent’s breathtaking scenery, and have an eye for adventure, then there’s only one place to be: at the top.

cnn
Campsite at Kilimanjaro

Egypt Tourism On the Upswing

After years of up-and-down bookings to Egypt since the destination fell out of favor with travelers in the aftermath of the January 2011 uprisings, operators are reporting a sudden uptick in bookings this year, robust enough to generate fresh investment and a more bullish travel outlook for the country.

travel weekly
People taking pics in Egypt

Re-enact A Scene from Game of Thrones In Morocco

The city of Aït Benhaddou can serve as Yunkai in the Game of Thrones world, it is one of the first slaver cities that the great Khaleesi freed from the slave masters in season three – breaker of chains.

iol
Game of thrones scene

Rwanda Is Perfect For the Foodie Traveller

Every evening at sunset in the town of Gisenyi, a resort at the northern end of Lake Kivu in Rwanda, fishermen set out in wooden boats in search of the small, sardine-like sambaza that populate the deep waters.

the guardian
restaurant in the town of Gisenyi
By |Top10 TRAVEL|

Related Posts

logo dark color

We read all the Africa news so you don't have to! Africa.com produces original content and curated news focused on Africa. Every day, our editors pick the top 10 most important stories about the people, places, business trends and technology innovators in Africa.