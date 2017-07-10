FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

Top 10 Travel News This Week

10 Things to Do in Malawi

10 Things to Do in Malawi

Malawi is one of the most breath taking places on earth. From her beautiful blue lake, to her ever-smiling, welcoming people, Malawi should surely be on your list of places to visit, and when you do, here are ten things we recommend you do while there.

A Safari Lodge With A Difference

Arijiju is quite unlike any other safari lodge. It’s also a secret weapon in the battle to save rhinos from extinction.

cn traveller
Old-World Glam For Your Rovos Rail Adventure

Part of the charm of travelling on Africa’s most luxurious train is that guests are required to look the part. Forget your yoga pants and flip-flops – it’s time to whip out those sparkly cocktail numbers, flowy dresses and sports jackets.

go2africa
Sail Southern Africa’s Chobe and Zambezi Rivers On This

The African Dream will feature eight suites measuring 194 square feet each, of which six will have French balconies. Two deluxe suites will have 38-square-foot walk-out balconies. Public areas will include a panoramic restaurant, a lounge bar and rooftop terrace.

travel weekly
Add A Beach Leg To Your Safari

Take Safarilink’s direct flight servicing Nairobi to Zanzibar nonstop. Zanzibar, no matter what part of the island you find yourself at, the sandy shores offer a myriad of leisure and hotel options.

capital FM
A Pick Of the Cosiest Couples’ Accommodation in South Africa

Need a holiday for two? These out-of-the-way cottages might be just what you’re looking for. Whether tucked between the tree tops or perched high on a cliff, expect great views, wonderful nature and above all, buckets of peace and quiet.

getaway
Growing Numbers Of People Visiting Africa

Africans are increasingly driving the growing demand for tourism in their home continent, contrary to perceptions, a new UN report suggests. While an average of four out of 10 of them were from other African countries, the figure rose to two out of three in sub-Saharan Africa.

VOA News
The Tunisian Island That Prizes Peaceful Coexistence

Tunisia’s southern island of Djerba is known for drawing tourists to its whitewashed buildings, sandy beaches rimmed with turquoise water, and colourful souks. Every spring, international pilgrims descend on the island to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba’omer.

independent
Rwanda’s Quest For A Smart City

Already, officials like to stress how much technology is part of daily life in Rwanda, from the president’s active Twitter presence to the fact that registering a marriage, death, or birth—things that would normally require multiple forms and trips to a government office—are increasingly done online. Speeding tickets can be paid through mobile money.

quartz africa
Ivorian National Park Comes Back From the Brink

Unesco says it has decided to remove Ivory Coast’s Comoé National Park from its list of endangered world heritage sites after more than a decade of conservation efforts.

business day live
