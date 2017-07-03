Top 10 Travel News This Week

Join the Hipster Crowd in These Five Areas
From industrial furniture to wooden floors, Bob Marley records on wall, and loosely hanging Edison bulbs, the urban hipster look and feel is surely taking over Mzansi. The hipster obsession, usually connected to historical buildings and structures, as well as cultural diversity, is spreading across the rainbow nation, from Soweto to Woodstock, Pretoria to Parkhurst.
The Genius of Botswana’s Safari Model
From a handful of camps in the early 1990s, there are now some 90 lodges in the Okavango Delta, many among the smartest and most expensive in the world. Even as the area has become more popular, it has managed to maintain its natural state.
The Best View Of the Victoria Falls
Visit Victoria Falls National Park and wander the well laid-out footpaths through dripping rainforest and out onto a cliff face-on to the tumbling Main Falls, the ground below your feet trembling as the mighty Zambezi River plunges 93 metres or 305 feet into the rocky chasm below.
The Budget-conscious Guide To the Seychelles
Swimming is free, of course, but any other water-based activity comes at a price.
Top Five Latest Archeological Discoveries in Africa
Africa has always been known as the “Cradle of Mankind” and the land of great ancient civilizations. From Egypt to South Africa, passing by Sudan, Kenya, and the Congo, the African continent has never remained on the fringe of archaeological and prehistoric research.
Planning A Safari Just Became Easy
South Africa’s shoulder season is fantastic for safaris. The temperatures are mild, but not as cold as the dry low season, and afternoon rainstorms have little impact on wildlife viewing.
A Family Vacay in Durban
Besides the scenic beach views that Durban has to offer, hidden among those is the amusement park that has become a favourite for both young and old.
Keep This In Mind When Travelling to Morocco
With most developed countries having access to visa-free travel, Morocco’s visa application process must be done in person. Although it is a fairly straightforward process, it poses a risk that many travelers are not willing to take.
Zeinab Badawi Documents Her Travels To the Land of Her Birth
Sudan-born Zeinab travels to all four corners of Africa, interviewing historians, archaeologists, and citizens whose stories paint a vivid picture of their continent’s past and how it informs their present lives.
Hotel Groups Scoops Rave Reviews
Eleven Tsogo Sun hotels and resorts have won 2017 TripAdvisor® Travelers Choice Awards and 66 properties have won TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence Awards, signifying the world-class standards and the growing international appeal of the group’s properties.