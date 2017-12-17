Top 10 Travel News

10 Most Exciting Mountain Climbs in Africa

If you are looking to explore the continent’s breathtaking views while getting an adrenaline rush, then jump off your seat and get ready to climb Africa’s mountain peaks.

Hidden Gems in East and Southern Africa

Africa is full of incredible secret destinations that are just waiting to be discovered.

Sun Filled Escapes in Africa

Whether it’s yoga in Morocco, fine food in South Africa, here are 10 holidays to escape the winter blues.

Mauritius’ Best Kept Secrets

This mountainous island, which bursts dramatically from the Indian Ocean, is also packed with some exciting activities.

10 Places Where the Oh-so Wealthy Are Traveling This Summer

We’ve compiled a list of some over-the-top scenic, breathtaking, memorable destinations that serve the needs of vacationers looking for a truckload of memories to cherish forever.

Take a Walk on the Cape’s Wild Side

There are just two places you can hike in Addo Elephant National Park: either the jaw-dropping day trails on the slopes of the fynbos-covered mountains or a two-day trail along the coast in the Woody Cape Section.

Find Out Why The Zambezi Queen is the Best

The Zambezi Queen, part of the Mantis Collection of properties, is a 5-star, 42-metre long luxury houseboat offering supreme sophistication along the Chobe River, one of the most remote locations on the planet.

Recharge Your Batteries in Namibia

The wellness industry is booming and fantastic spas continue to open up around the country, these are some of the best spas in Namibia that you have to try.

The Best African Spa Destination

Morocco has just won the award for the best spa destination in Africa for the second consecutive year, at a ceremony recently held in Vietnam.

Senegal’s New Airport Hits a Snag

The air traffic controllers said they were striking to protect travelers because they did not receive enough training before the new facility opened.