Top 10 Travel News

Top10 TRAVEL
africa.com number one story

The 10 Best Luxury Hotels In South Africa

Magnificent sunsets, unmatched safari experience, and stunning beaches are just some of the endless delights that await you in the southern part of Africa. Here are 10 hotels which can give you that.

Africa.com
africa.com number two story

48 Hours In Cairo

It might be noisy and traffic logged but Egypt’s capital holds some secrets. Here is how to spend a weekend there.

Indepedent
Should You Go To Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has a new president and government. The beauty and diversity is still the same and there is not better time to visit.

Go2Africa
What’s In The Cradle Of Mankind?

70 kilometers south of Nairobi is Olorgesailie prehistoric site. This is what to expect from the site where the world began.

Daily Nation
Johannesburg is Gaining on Cape Town

Johannesburg is the richest and biggest city in South Africa, but even residents who love it labor under the weight of relentless comparisons to its beautiful sibling on the coast.It’s catching up though, find out how.

CNN Africa
The Mystical Underground Churches

Ethiopia packs a lot of history, and mystery. Lalibela’s rock-hewn churches more so, the origin eludes everybody, apart from local who believe they were carved by angels.

BBC Africa
Dictator's Stolen Cash Seized In Switzerland

Your Guide to Walvis Bay in Namibia

Walvis Bay, a city in Namibia, offers some of the most stunning spots for tourists. Here is what you should expect.

IOL
Marrakech Tops World’s Best Places to Visit in 2018

Fodor’s Travel Guide, the world’s largest and professional travel guide book, has ranked Marrakech on the top of its “Travel Go List for 2018.

Morocco World News
54 Cool Things To See In Africa

Every African country has a unique experience, here is what to expect.

Africa.com
The 20 Best Hotels In Africa

Singita Sabi Sands and Singita Gurumeti shine in this Conde Nast Traveller readers award poll of the best hotels in the continent.

Conde Nast Traveller
