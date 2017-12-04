Top 10 Travel News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
africa.com number one story

The 10 Best Luxury Hotels In SOUTHERN Africa

Since Southern Africa is currently basking in the joys of summer, there’s no better time to visit if you are looking for an unforgettable holiday.

africa.com number two story

Essaouira: Morocco’s Haggle -free Shopping Destination

Laid-back Essaouira may have fewer shops than Marrakesh, but if you want to spend more time chilling than haggling, then the seaside city’s hassle-free souqs are for you.

Botswana’s Glamp Site Was The Setting For A Royal Affair

Everyone is talking about the luxury tented accommodation where Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle fell inlove.

Here’s Africa’s Version Of Cuba

A tropical climate with a mix of buildings where time has virtually stood still, where an exciting collection of religions and cultures live side by side, and much natural beauty that is only now starting to emerge from decades of relative isolation.

Mwanza In Tanzania Shows That Capital Cities Aren’t Always The Best

Mwanza also has culture-lovers covered with the Sukuma Museum which preserves the history and artefacts of the Sukuma people, Tanzania’s largest ethnic group.

Swakopmund In December Is A Magnificent Place To Be

It’s perfect for a family holiday where kids can enjoy their own spaces too.

Ghana Striker To Launch Own Airline

The President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo recently announced that Gyan has been granted a license to operate an airline, which will carry his nickname – ‘Baby Jet’.

A Bit Of Mexico In These Nairobi Eateries

Mexican food has become increasingly popular across the globe in recent years, but Nairobi has been frustratingly slow to catch on to this trend.

Boko Haram Home To Made Into A Museum

“We want to document and archive all that had happened so that our future generation will be able to have first hand information.”

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Airbnb In Africa

The mobile app-based hospitality booking site allows people to make their homes or spare rooms available to visiting guests for a fee, and it continues to thrive and grow in Africa.

