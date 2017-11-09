Top 10 Travel News

Opportunity For Investment In Ghana’s Hospitality Industry
The country is not in any way lacking in tourist attractions, especially for those interested in nature and West African slave trade era history. Yet, as the industry continues to grow, novel avenues continue to emerge for investment along the value chain.
Great Places For Cross-generational Travel
Kenya – A once-in-a-lifetime safari trip will be talked about for years over the dinner table.
Why You Should Go To Mauritius In 2018
Mauritius is praised for its stunning white beaches, dazzling sapphire seas, diverse culture, delicious cuisine, and an array of exciting sporting and adventure activities, as well as offering the most romantic wedding and honeymoon settings.
The Just-opened Musée Yves Saint Laurent In Marrakech
Set next to the vivid ultramarine blue of the designer’s former home, Villa Oasis, in the famous Jardin Marjorelle, the just-opened Musée Yves Saint Laurent may appear a subtler homage to his love of the Moroccan city.
Find Your Perfect African Island
Whether you’re after a perfect Instagram post or simply want to get away from it all, private islands are tantalisingly within reach.
Nighttime Adventures In South Africa
Evenings aren’t just for winding down. They’re for adventures too. These activities will have you racing around your city, boogying in an ice rink and climbing walls that move.
First Four Points By Sheraton Opens In Tanzania
Located steps away from the city’s landmark Clock Tower (erected to mark the center point from Cairo to Cape Town), it is easily accessible from both the Arusha and Kilimanjaro airports.
Under The Sea Experience In Tanzania
The island life is one filled with sheer relaxation and calm. Add a hotel room under the sea that provides a 360 degree view of the marine life, breathtaking deck where you can view the stars at night and you got yourself an island holiday to remember.
Visa Free Travel In Africa
Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and the Republic of Congo – in a bloc called the Central African Economic and Monetary Community are making travel easier.
South Africa Remains The Cornerstone Of Airbnb’s Business In Africa
The country is accounting for 43,400 listings and income worth $86 million. Guest numbers increased by 143% in the past year.