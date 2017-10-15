Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Top 10 Travel News

Archives, Top10 TRAVEL
10 Things To Do While In Tunisia

Tunisia is a North African country bordering the Mediterranean Sea and Sahara Desert. The wide variety of landscapes, coastline spanning 1,250km, islands and archipelagos, along with the rich traditions and historical heritage make Tunisia one of the most fascinating countries in Africa.

africa.com
Deck overlooking the ocean
Where To Eat In Cape Town This Summer

Make the most of the longer days and shorter nights at these fresh eating spots in Cape Town.

getaway
trendy food spots in Cape Town

Here’s A Round-up Of African Culture Trips For The Curious Traveller

Every traveller has their own definition of culture. Whether it has something to do with social customs and rituals or is inscribed into the local art, literature and architecture.

lonely planet
art shop in fez

Johannesburg Or Cape Town? How To Choose

If Joburg and Cape Town were on a dating website, Cape Town would be the blonde in the bikini and Joburg would be the one with the really great personality.

cnn
rooftop of maboneng

Rwanda: A Mix Of Luxury And Adventure For Discerning Tourists

In less than a decade Kigali has emerged as one of the most exciting new luxury destinations in Africa.

independent
Hotel in Rwanda capital Kigali

One Of The Reasons Why Many People Plan A Holiday To Kenya

At Giraffe Manor, located within almost 57 hectares of indigenous forest in the Langata suburb of Nairobi, there is bound to be a giraffe or two sticking their head through the window to show signs of endearment towards guests and tuck into a sweet treat.

iol
giraffe or two sticking their head through the window

Inside The Ruins Of One Of Africa’s First 5-star Hotels

The Ducor hotel in Monrovia, Liberia, used to attract the world’s rich and famous. Could it still play a part in Liberia’s future?

bbc
The Ducor hotel in Monrovia, Liberia, used to attract the world's rich and famous

Zambia’s Rapidly Growing Hospitality Sector

aha Hotels & Lodges continues to expand in Zambia through the signing of the full management and marketing contract of the Kafue River Cliff Hotel and Conference Centre.

iol
the Kafue River Cliff Hotel and Conference Centre

The Jap Cuisine Culture In Nairobi

One characteristic of Japanese cuisine is its use of dashi broth prepared with ingredients including young corn, dried bonito flakes, kelp, or boiled and dried fish to produce umami, which gives the basic flavour of pungency, sweetness, saltiness and bitterness.

daily nation
Inside a japanese restaurant in Nairobi

Only In Tanzania

Talk about a leap of faith – these phenomenal images show how a very lucky wildebeest nearly became lunch for a hungry crocodile.

daily mail
a very lucky wildebeest nearly became lunch for a hungry crocodile.

