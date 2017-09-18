FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Travel News

africa.com number one story

Somalia’s New Reputation As A Tourist Destination

Somalia’s reputation as a tourist destination with pristine beaches completely disintegrated following the start of the civil war in 1991.

quartz africa
Diving into the Indian Ocean
africa.com number two story

Johannesburg Neighbourhoods & How They Got Their Names

Affectionately known as the “City of Gold”, or Egoli in isiZulu, Johannesburg is South Africa’s largest city by population, and it is the urban and economic hub of the country.

africa.com
Homes in parts of Soweto

Get The Best Photos Of The Big Five WIth This Guide

How do you capture images of the Big Five that are original and striking? Photographer Teagan Cunniffe gives some tips on how to nail these shots.

getaway
How do you capture images of the Big Five

Choosing Your Perfect African Island Getaway

Africa’s islands have warm water, excellent diving, top-notch accommodation, and a great mix of authentic local culture and up-to-the-minute mod cons. But because there are so many options, we’ve created this list to help you choose the island that best suits your vacation plans.

go2africa
Beachfront in Mauritius

Low-key Boat Trips In Africa

Experience the wilder side of cruising on a voyage from Dakar down the coast of Senegal and up the Gambia river in a 25-cabin yacht.

The guardian
cruising Dakar down the coast of Senegal

Côte D’Ivoire Here We Come

Known for its beach resorts, rain forests and its fashion, Côte d’Ivoire is a West African country that may be overlooked as a big travel destination, but truly packs a punch when it comes to tourism.

iol
Women walking along the beach

Planning An African Vacay In November

Our advice for the adventurous hoping to travel in November: aim high. From the ‘Roof of Africa’ to a Nicaraguan volcano.

lonely planet
Mountains in Ethiopia

“Despacito” Artist Travels To Morocco

After visiting the blue city of Chefchaouen, Moroccan music producer Red One and Puerto Rican musician Daddy Yankee arrived in Marrakech on September 11, making their stay in the red city known to their fans on social media.

morocco world news
Moroccan music producer Red One and Puerto Rican musician Daddy Yankee

Ethiopia: The Sights, The Scenery, The Culture

Ethiopian’s ancient orthodox Christianity has endowed the nation with thousands of churches and monasteries, some of them enshrined as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

cnn
Interior of a bedroom

The Kick Start To Tunisia’s Tourism

Budgets flights are part of the solution.

independent
TunisAir

