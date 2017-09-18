Top 10 Travel News

Somalia’s New Reputation As A Tourist Destination
Somalia’s reputation as a tourist destination with pristine beaches completely disintegrated following the start of the civil war in 1991.
Johannesburg Neighbourhoods & How They Got Their Names
Affectionately known as the “City of Gold”, or Egoli in isiZulu, Johannesburg is South Africa’s largest city by population, and it is the urban and economic hub of the country.
Get The Best Photos Of The Big Five WIth This Guide
How do you capture images of the Big Five that are original and striking? Photographer Teagan Cunniffe gives some tips on how to nail these shots.
Choosing Your Perfect African Island Getaway
Africa’s islands have warm water, excellent diving, top-notch accommodation, and a great mix of authentic local culture and up-to-the-minute mod cons. But because there are so many options, we’ve created this list to help you choose the island that best suits your vacation plans.
Low-key Boat Trips In Africa
Experience the wilder side of cruising on a voyage from Dakar down the coast of Senegal and up the Gambia river in a 25-cabin yacht.
Côte D’Ivoire Here We Come
Known for its beach resorts, rain forests and its fashion, Côte d’Ivoire is a West African country that may be overlooked as a big travel destination, but truly packs a punch when it comes to tourism.
Planning An African Vacay In November
Our advice for the adventurous hoping to travel in November: aim high. From the ‘Roof of Africa’ to a Nicaraguan volcano.
“Despacito” Artist Travels To Morocco
After visiting the blue city of Chefchaouen, Moroccan music producer Red One and Puerto Rican musician Daddy Yankee arrived in Marrakech on September 11, making their stay in the red city known to their fans on social media.
Ethiopia: The Sights, The Scenery, The Culture
Ethiopian’s ancient orthodox Christianity has endowed the nation with thousands of churches and monasteries, some of them enshrined as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
The Kick Start To Tunisia’s Tourism
Budgets flights are part of the solution.