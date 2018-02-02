10 Romantic Destinations In Africa

There’s no doubt that Africa is filled with some of the most beautiful travel spots in the world, perfect for a romantic getaway.
If you plan on proposing to your partner, Africa is the go-to destination for combining romance and travel.
Here are the top 10 spots across the continent to make your proposal extra special:
Kirstenbosch Garden, Cape Town
Known as one of Africa’s most beautiful gardens, the Kirstenbosch Garden, which has the Table Mountains overlooking it, is an ideal spot to declare your wish to spend the rest of your life with your loved one. The garden was established in 1913 to promote, conserve and display the extraordinarily rich and diverse flora of southern Africa and was the first botanical gardens in the world to be devoted to a country’s indigenous flora. It has a variety of plant life, including fynbos and cycads. It lies in the heart of the Cape Floristic Region, also known as the Cape Floral Kingdom, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2004.
Kirstenbosch is open to visitors every day from 08h00 to 19h00 in summer and from 08h00 to 18h00 in winter.
Pemba Island, Tanzania
Pemba Island, located 50 km from Zanzibar in Tanzania, is one of East Africa’s most idyllic and romantic gems. It remains largely untouched by mass tourism, which means that you’ll fully enjoy the warm crystal blues beaches, an abundance of mangroves and lagoons, great diving spots and the company of friendly locals.
You can propose to your loved while diving at calm and spacious diving sites and exploring untouched coral reefs and abundant marine life or while enjoying a delicious dinner at sunset of coconut curry with prawns at Pemba Misali Sunset Beach in Wesha.
A Desert Tour in Morocco
Enjoy the beautiful sand dunes of the Sahara Desert while on camel back on a desert tour in Morocco. You and your partner will get to explore Berber nomadic life while experiencing the beauty of the largest hot desert and the third largest desert in the world after Antarctica and the Arctic.
A customized desert tour will be ideal for proposing to your loved as you explore the valleys of the Sahara desert, namely Draa Valley, Ziz Valley and Dades Valley, or travel from Marrakech to Fes or to the Zagora dunes, Merzouga & Erg Chebbi. Trips vary from 2 to 4 days, depending on the trip you select.
Mount Kenya
If you and your partner are adventure lovers, then a romantic proposal on Mount Kenya is a must.
The awe-inspiring mountain is Africa’s second highest peak and is believed to be the home of Ngai, god of the local Kikuyu people. Its peaks are crowned with snow and its slopes are thick with forest, making it the ideal romantic destination. The mountain is best seen at dawn when the early morning light creates a beautiful silhouette high over the surrounding plains. The forests are ideal for game viewing, and if you’re in the mood for a challenge, mountain climbing is available.
Mauritius
The East African island nation of Mauritius is an ideal romantic getaway for proposals and honeymoons.
One of many beautiful destinations to choose from includes Cap Malheureux, which is located on the island’s northernmost tip. It’s most famous for the picturesque little church, the red-roofed Notre Dame Auxiliatrice. There’s a fishing village just north of Grand Baie which is the perfect place for a secluded stroll or a picnic for two. It has magnificent views over the offshore islands of Coin de Mire, Ile Plate, and Ile Ronde.
Riambel Beach is a must visit, where you and your partner can enjoy horse-riding at sunset and experience the stunning location while the sun goes down.
Manda Island in the Lamu Archipelago of Kenya
What better way to enjoy a romantic getaway than on a secluded island paradise. Manda Island, located in the Lamu Archipelago of Kenya is just that. You and your loved one will enjoy beautiful architecture, white sands, and crystal blue beaches as well as great food and friendly locals.
What makes this a great getaway is the island’s picturesque scenery, as is expected with East Africa’s islands.
Kakum National Park in Ghana
If you and your partner are nature lovers, then a romantic tour through Kakum National Park in Ghana is an ideal proposal location. The national park is a dense tropical rain forest in southern Ghana which is home to over 40 species of larger mammals including forest elephants, forest buffalo, Mona-meerkats, and civets. It’s also a bird watcher’s paradise as it is home to over 250 species.
The highlight of the park is a stroll on the Canopy Walkway that is built 30 meters above ground, crosses several bridges and is over 1000 feet (350 m) in length. You get a unique view of the forest on the walk with the assistance of trained guides. The park also has a basic campsite should you want to stay overnight.
La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Lagos, Nigeria
La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, located in Lekki in the city of Lagos is a beautiful beach resort situated on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean bordered by the freshwaters of Ikegun Lake. It is regarded as one of Nigeria’s best beach resorts, where couples can enjoy strolls on the beach, fishing or simply taking in nature. Couples also get to enjoy the best in Nigerian cuisine at the resort’s restaurant while overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
Ibo Island in Mozambique
Ibo Island is a beautiful piece of paradise in Mozambique. It is only accessible by boat or plane and is known as the central island of Mozambique’s Quirimba islands. The island is home to peaceful fishing villages and a wide variety of indigenous bird species. It is also home to one of the largest mangrove forests in Africa. It is the perfect remedy for wanderlust where couples can enjoy the warm Indian Ocean, great Mozambican cuisine and the beauty of nature.
Maloti-Drakensberg Mountains in Lesotho and South Africa
If you and your partner enjoy the beauty of mountains, the Big 5 and the warm Southern African weather, then a visit to the Maloti-Drakensberg Transfrontier Park, which straddles the border between South Africa and Lesotho, is a must.
Attractions at the park include the majestic Maloti-Drakensberg Mountains and animal populations including blesbok, oribi, duiker and leopard. You can go hiking while exploring important palaeontological sites as well as sites of late Iron Age settlements that define Basotho origins.