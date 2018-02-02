10 Romantic Destinations In Africa

Kirstenbosch Garden, Cape Town

Known as one of Africa’s most beautiful gardens, the Kirstenbosch Garden, which has the Table Mountains overlooking it, is an ideal spot to declare your wish to spend the rest of your life with your loved one. The garden was established in 1913 to promote, conserve and display the extraordinarily rich and diverse flora of southern Africa and was the first botanical gardens in the world to be devoted to a country’s indigenous flora. It has a variety of plant life, including fynbos and cycads. It lies in the heart of the Cape Floristic Region, also known as the Cape Floral Kingdom, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2004.

Kirstenbosch is open to visitors every day from 08h00 to 19h00 in summer and from 08h00 to 18h00 in winter.