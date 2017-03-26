Week
2017 Trends To Watch For In Africa
Africa is experiencing a number of changes, the African Union has elected a new commissioner and the body is charting a new path in political, medical and other policies. Here’s a closer look at trends that will dominate this year.
Congolese Warlord Ordered To Pay For His Crimes
ICC Judges specified that Germain Katanga, convicted of crimes against humanity and war crimes in 2014, should pay $250 to each of 297 victims individually, or $74,250 in all — the first time the court has ordered a convict to pay damages to individual victims.
A Graceful Balancing Act By Strong African Women
Join us in this photo journey recognising these women who carry almost anything on top of their heads.
Toddler’s Miraculous Surgery To Remove Parasitic Twin
Dominique travelled from Ivory Coast for the operation and will return soon.Dr Ruge said the operation had been vital because of the strain on Dominique’s heart and lungs of having to “provide nourishment to another almost individual”.
Zambia Clamps Down On Fake Churches
The Zambian government has announced tough measures to deal with mushrooming churches amid calls to curb “fake churches” and mercenary clergymen.
Pope Francis Asks Rwanda For Forgiveness
Speaking after meeting the Rwandan president, Paul Kagame, the Vatican acknowledged that some Catholic priests and nuns had “succumbed to hatred and violence” by participating in the genocide.
Incident At Popular SA Food Chains Gets People Talking About Human Rights
A video of a white man threatening a black woman inside a popular restaurant has caused outrage in South Africa.
Ghanaian Brain Surgeon Becomes A Game Changer
After leaving Ghana at age 15, 26-year-old Nancy Abu-Bonsrah is now the first black female neurosurgeon resident at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Hospital.
The Video That Made The Crisis In Somalia Trend
A social media campaign aiming at delivering humanitarian aid to Somalia, through a Turkish Airlines flight has gone viral with backing from celebrities and people across the world.
New Vaccine Provides Relief For Thousands Of African Children
A vaccine capable of enduring scorching temperatures for months at a time could strike a decisive blow in the fight against rotavirus, preventing nearly half a million children around the world from dying of diarrhoea each year.