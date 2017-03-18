s
The Chibok Girls Are Still Out There
A Chibok schoolgirl who escaped from Boko Haram militants in Nigeria has called on the international community not to forget those still in captivity. Next month will mark the third anniversary of the abduction of more than 270 girls.
Is Africa Going To Sit Back And Watch South Sudan Perish?
The U.N. refugee agency reports 1.6 million South Sudanese have fled to neighboring countries to escape famine, fighting and drought, making South Sudan the world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis.
Ethiopia Mourns Its Loss
Emergency workers in Addis Ababa searched through a mountain of garbage for the fifth consecutive day as the death toll from a landslide at a rubbish landfill site rose to 115. The disaster that occurred at the 50-year-old Reppi dump on Saturday evening.
Ghana To Help Domestic Abuse Victims
“The purpose of the fund is also to set up shelters for persons who suffer domestic violence, so if someone suffers domestic violence and it is not appropriate for the person to continue to live in that household, such a person will be taken from the home and put in the shelter, apart from that, the state will also draw from the fund to give training to police and other stakeholders to give training to better increase their capacity immensely to better protect victims of domestic violence”.
Kenya Applauds A Ban On Plastic Bags
Kenyans have applauded the move by the government to ban plastic bags used for commercial and household packaging terming it as a great move to curb the plastic bag menace.
Could The Drought Have Been Avoided?
There are numerous external factors at work which are exacerbating food insecurity on the Horn of Africa. Climate change and the ensuing degradation of once fertile soil are triggering more disputes over pasture and water supplies.
Namibians Battle To Keep The Water Out
Heavy rains have brought flooding to northern Namibia. Schools are shut and residents have been trying to stop the rising waters from entering their homes.
Why Nigerians Are Talking About Big Brother
“Big Brother,” the reality TV show known for featuring the worst excesses of human behavior, has sparked a conversation about sexual consent in Nigeria.
Pastor Makes Miraculous Find
The diamond, weighing 709 carats, is now locked up in Sierra Leone’s central bank in Freetown. It is one of the 20 largest diamonds ever found.
CAF Turns Over A New Leaf
Madagascar’s football chief Ahmad Ahmad has been elected president of the Confederation of African Football, ousting veteran leader Issa Hayatou after 29 years in office.