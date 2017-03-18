Ghana To Help Domestic Abuse Victims

“The purpose of the fund is also to set up shelters for persons who suffer domestic violence, so if someone suffers domestic violence and it is not appropriate for the person to continue to live in that household, such a person will be taken from the home and put in the shelter, apart from that, the state will also draw from the fund to give training to police and other stakeholders to give training to better increase their capacity immensely to better protect victims of domestic violence”.