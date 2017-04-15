What Africa Needs Right Now
Guinea’s President Alpha Condé, who is also the current president of the African Union, has called for a new era of self-reliance to drive development and end poverty on the continent.
Meet The First African To Fly Solo Around The World
If there’s anything that every pilot will tell you is hard to achieve, it’s flying solo around the world. In fact, only 114 people have been able to accomplish this incredible feat.
What Happens To African Migrants When They Get To Libya
Trafficked people passing through Libya have previously reported violence, extortion and slave labour. But the new testimony from the International Organization for Migration suggests that the trade in human beings has become so normalised that people are being traded in public.
You Are Invited To One Of Kenya’s Oldest Person’s Birthday Party
Elizabeth is spending it with her family. And since she was born in 1900, her family is… massive. Watch the video to find out what she thinks is “a very big mistake”.
Egypt’s Coptic Christians’ Faith Unwavering
As Christians around the world celebrate Easter, eight million of them will be praying alongside security checkpoints, police guards and the threat of religious violence. This is the fate of the Coptic Christians of Egypt.
Top 10 World Class Football Stadiums In Africa
Below is a list of the ten finest football stadiums built in Africa – a list chosen by Africa.com taking into account the capacity, attractiveness, comfort, and ability to host the world’s greatest sporting events.
Walking On Poisoned Land
Medical detectives in western Uganda recently discovered that the wrong culprit had been blamed for an outbreak of crippling elephantiasis.
Opposition Parties Deliver A Message To President Zuma On His Birthday
Opposition parties were out in force on the Day of Action in Pretoria on Wednesday in a mass display of unprecedented unity against the leadership of President Zuma.
South African Teenager Who Defied A Disease Dies
A woman who captured the hearts of many South Africans for her brave battle against premature aging disorder progeria has died aged 18. Doctors had said Ontlametse Phalatse would not make it past the age of 14.
Will This Deter Governments From Shutting Down The Internet?
African governments that shut down the internet could face strict measures if a new proposal to the regional internet registry is adopted.