Rwandans Show The Spirit Of Community
Rwanda has dedicated every last Saturday of the month as a mandatory community service day where people both ordinary and leaders come together to do community work. Umuganda as it is called in the East African country gives an opportunity to adults to give back to the community.
Is South Africa Handling Xenophobic Attacks Properly?
The Home Affairs Minister held a press conference to address the recent spate of xenophobic violence that has sparked once more in South Africa. For those expecting some kind of political leadership on the issue, it was a crushing disappointment.
Robert Mugabe Speaks About The World Right Now
In an interview with state television broadcaster ZBC-TV to mark his 93rd birthday, Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe praised Trump, saying that he agrees with Trump’s isolationist position, while encouraging the world to “give him time.”
Finding The Next African Football Star’
One of the world’s biggest and most successful clubs, Barcelona, is launching a football academy in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub. Officially known as FCBEscola Lagos, the school is temporarily located at the multi-sports Teslim Balogun Stadium Complex in the sprawling Surulere suburb.
Africa Innovation Centre – An Innovation In Itself
Africans with science and technology education have had limited opportunities to employ their skills towards solving Africa’s problems. Too often, highly skilled Africans have fled to the U.S. or Europe to find circumstances conducive to experimentation in a high tech environment.
Nigerian Emir Says Polygamy Is Not For The Poor
Nigeria’s second most influential Muslim leader – the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has disclosed that there will soon be a law which would stop men from taking more than one wife if they did not have the means to support them.
What It’s Like To Be A Female Fighter Pilot
Thokozile Muwamba, a 24-year-old second lieutenant, has become Zambia’s first female fighter pilot. She tells the BBC about her love of aerobatics and why your gender does not matter in an aeroplane.
Bodies Found On Libyan Beach Speak To The Migrant Crisis
The Libyan Red Crescent says the bodies had been found on the coast of the city of Zawiya, and aid workers had spent six hours recovering them, with more dead believed to be in the vicinity.
South Africa Won’t Be Leaving The ICC Just Yet
The court ruling in South Africa is a reminder that the slow, exhaustive process of signing up to the Rome Statute, which set up the ICC, cannot simply be reversed at the stroke of a pen.
Putting Together Somalia’s Cabinet
Somalia’s new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has picked political newcomer Hassan Ali Khaire, a former oil company executive, as the country’s prime minister.