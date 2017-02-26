africa.com number one story

Rwandans Show The Spirit Of Community

Rwanda has dedicated every last Saturday of the month as a mandatory community service day where people both ordinary and leaders come together to do community work. Umuganda as it is called in the East African country gives an opportunity to adults to give back to the community.

 

CGTN Africa
africa.com number two story

Is South Africa Handling Xenophobic Attacks Properly?

The Home Affairs Minister held a press conference to address the recent spate of xenophobic violence that has sparked once more in South Africa. For those expecting some kind of political leadership on the issue, it was a crushing disappointment.

 

Huffington Post
africa.com number three story

Robert Mugabe Speaks About The World Right Now

In an interview with state television broadcaster ZBC-TV to mark his 93rd birthday, Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe praised Trump, saying that he agrees with Trump’s isolationist position, while encouraging the world to “give him time.”

CNN
Zimbabwe President
africa.com number four story

Finding The Next African Football Star’

One of the world’s biggest and most successful clubs, Barcelona, is launching a football academy in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub. Officially known as FCBEscola Lagos, the school is temporarily located at the multi-sports Teslim Balogun Stadium Complex in the sprawling Surulere suburb.

 

BBC
africa.com number five story

Africa Innovation Centre – An Innovation In Itself

Africans with science and technology education have had limited opportunities to employ their skills towards solving Africa’s problems. Too often, highly skilled Africans have fled to the U.S. or Europe to find circumstances conducive to experimentation in a high tech environment.

 

Africa.com
GE Africa innovation centre
africa.com number six story

Nigerian Emir Says Polygamy Is Not For The Poor

Nigeria’s second most influential Muslim leader – the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has disclosed that there will soon be a law which would stop men from taking more than one wife if they did not have the means to support them.

Africa News
Mass wedding nigeria
africa.com number seven story

What It’s Like To Be A Female Fighter Pilot

Thokozile Muwamba, a 24-year-old second lieutenant, has become Zambia’s first female fighter pilot. She tells the BBC about her love of aerobatics and why your gender does not matter in an aeroplane.

BBC
africa.com number eight story

Bodies Found On Libyan Beach Speak To The Migrant Crisis

The Libyan Red Crescent says the bodies had been found on the coast of the city of Zawiya, and aid workers had spent six hours recovering them, with more dead believed to be in the vicinity.

 

The Guardian
africa.com number nine story

South Africa Won’t Be Leaving The ICC Just Yet

The court ruling in South Africa is a reminder that the slow, exhaustive process of signing up to the Rome Statute, which set up the ICC, cannot simply be reversed at the stroke of a pen.

Mail & Guardian Africa
africa.com number ten story

Putting Together Somalia’s Cabinet

Somalia’s new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has picked political newcomer Hassan Ali Khaire, a former oil company executive, as the country’s prime minister.

 

Al Jazeera