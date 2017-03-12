Africa Leads In Creating Resilient Women Entrepreneurs
Following the release of the Mastercard Index of Women’s Entrepreneurship, it was revealed that 34.8 percent of businesses in Uganda are owned by women, making it one of the top performing African countries highlighted in the index.
The Biggest Problem Facing Africa Today
The UN’s biggest concerns is that the increasing curbs on immigration and refugee resettlement in the United States and Europe will be replicated across the world. Guterres noted that the majority of the world’s refugees live in developing countries, including millions in sub-Saharan Africa.
The Next Chapter In Madiba’s Story
The story of Africa’s greatest modern statesman, Nelson Mandela, will gain another chapter this autumn, with the publication of ‘Dare Not Linger’.
Take A Listen To Kenyan Women Who Are Breaking The Mould
Nini Wacera and Kaz Lucas are the self proclaimed “sex queens” of Nairobi. They co-host a popular podcast called The Spread which they hope will help women and girls talk openly about, and reclaim, their sexuality.
5 Things To Know About Ghana’s Independence Day
Ghana holds a special place in pan-African history. The West African nation is revered as the first sub-Saharan country to gain independence and has traditionally been celebrated as the leader in African democracy and development.
Everyone’s Favourite Language App Goes African
For a while now, Duolingo’s users have been asking “Where’s Swahili?” Building a Swahili platform took six to nine months, working with the Peace Corps, who use the language for work.
Growing Up Gay In Uganda
When she was 13 years old, Kasha Jacqueline Nabagesera started writing love letters to girls. That’s when reality kicked in and the word ‘lesbian’ started having a meaning to her.
Africa’s First Presidential Library
Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo makes history with his presidential library – the first of its kind in Africa.
Poachers Strike One Of Africa’s Last Remaining Tuskers
African elephants are traditionally referred to as “tuskers” when their tusks grow so long they reach the ground. This makes them an especially attractive potential target for poachers, who attack elephants for their lucrative ivory.
How Girls Survive In One Of Nairobi’s Toughest Neighbourhoods
A boxing academy is fighting to empower women and girls while teaching them their rights: to education, self-determination, economic independence, a decent standard of living, respect, and to a life free from violence.