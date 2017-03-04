Tanzania’s Most Notorious Poacher Is Jailed
Boniface Matthew Maliango was responsible for killing thousands of elephants. He was arrested in Dar es Salaam in September 2015 after a year-long manhunt.
Zimbabwe Teachers Promote Mother Tongue Education
Language and culture experts in Zimbabwe say indigenous languages are under threat as more Zimbabweans opt to use English. They are calling for the preservation of the country’s indigenous languages through their cultivation into the education system.
Mubarak Absolved Of Death Of Arab Spring Protesters
Egypt’s top appeals court cleared former President Hosni Mubarak of any responsibility for the killing of hundreds of people during the 2011 protests that ended his 30-year rule, sweeping away the final legal hurdle to Mr. Mubarak’s release from detention.
Elections In Africa: Through The Observer’s Eyes
Several African countries will hold elections this year, the most anticipated being Kenya and Angola. So what do election observers lookout for?
Mozambique’s Miracle Baby Turns 17
Rosita Mabuiango’s birth in a tree above swirling waters 17 years ago thrust her into instant stardom, drawing global attention to the worst floods to hit Mozambique in recent memory.
There’s Still No African Leader Worthy Of The Mo Ibrahim Prize
“The Prize is intended to highlight and celebrate truly exceptional leadership, which is uncommon by its very definition. After careful consideration, the Committee has decided not to award the Prize in 2016.”
Looking Back At 95 Years Of Egypt’s Independence
On 28 February 1922, Egypt declared itself free from British colonial rule. Africa.com takes a look at Egypt’s successes and struggles.
Buhari’s Absence A Cause For Concern
Nigerian President flew to London in mid-January to be treated for an undisclosed medical condition. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is temporarily leading the country. But opposition leaders say Buhari has been out of the country for too long and he should resign.
Getting The Facts About Xenophobia Right
Fake news and misinformation are fueling bloody xenophobic clashes in South Africa and elsewhere on the continent, according to a non-profit that promotes accuracy in African public debate and the media.
Top African Podcasts For Your Listening Pleasure
With the continued rise of reliable internet, free audio programmes, popularly known as podcasts, are making a buzz on the continent. Here are few podcasts we really think you should check out.