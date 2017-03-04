africa.com number one story

Tanzania’s Most Notorious Poacher Is Jailed

Boniface Matthew Maliango was responsible for killing thousands of elephants. He was arrested in Dar es Salaam in September 2015 after a year-long manhunt.

 

BBC
africa.com number two story

Zimbabwe Teachers Promote Mother Tongue Education

Language and culture experts in Zimbabwe say indigenous languages are under threat as more Zimbabweans opt to use English. They are calling for the preservation of the country’s indigenous languages through their cultivation into the education system.

 

CGTN Africa
africa.com number three story

Mubarak Absolved Of Death Of Arab Spring Protesters

Egypt’s top appeals court cleared former President Hosni Mubarak of any responsibility for the killing of hundreds of people during the 2011 protests that ended his 30-year rule, sweeping away the final legal hurdle to Mr. Mubarak’s release from detention.
.

 

New York Times
africa.com number four story

Elections In Africa: Through The Observer’s Eyes

Several African countries will hold elections this year, the most anticipated being Kenya and Angola. So what do election observers lookout for?

 

Africa.com
african elections, ghana, ghanadecides
africa.com number five story

Mozambique’s Miracle Baby Turns 17

Rosita Mabuiango’s birth in a tree above swirling waters 17 years ago thrust her into instant stardom, drawing global attention to the worst floods to hit Mozambique in recent memory.

The Guardian
Mozambique's Miracle Baby Turns 17
africa.com number six story

There’s Still No African Leader Worthy Of The Mo Ibrahim Prize

“The Prize is intended to highlight and celebrate truly exceptional leadership, which is uncommon by its very definition. After careful consideration, the Committee has decided not to award the Prize in 2016.”

 

Africa News
africa.com number seven story

Looking Back At 95 Years Of Egypt’s Independence

On 28 February 1922, Egypt declared itself free from British colonial rule. Africa.com takes a look at Egypt’s successes and struggles.

 

Africa.com
Arab Spring
africa.com number eight story

Buhari’s Absence A Cause For Concern

Nigerian President flew to London in mid-January to be treated for an undisclosed medical condition. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is temporarily leading the country. But opposition leaders say Buhari has been out of the country for too long and he should resign.

 

Al Jazeera
africa.com number nine story

Getting The Facts About Xenophobia Right

Fake news and misinformation are fueling bloody xenophobic clashes in South Africa and elsewhere on the continent, according to a non-profit that promotes accuracy in African public debate and the media.

Voice Of America
africa.com number ten story

Top African Podcasts For Your Listening Pleasure

With the continued rise of reliable internet, free audio programmes, popularly known as podcasts, are making a buzz on the continent. Here are few podcasts we really think you should check out.

 

Africa.com