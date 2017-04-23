The DRC Needs The UN More Than Ever
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will only have successful elections if the United Nations maintains its strong presence in the country. UN infrastructure and personnel are vital for a credible poll.
Zimbabwe Turns 37: Five Things to Know About The Country’s Independence
As the country celebrates this significant day, we take a look at the history and activities that led to independence, the country’s Independence Day traditions, and why the day means nothing to some Zimbabweans.
How Nigeria Fares In The Fight Against Poverty
Among the 10 most populous countries for which data is available, only Nigeria recorded an increase in the number of citizens who live in extreme poverty over the period of the study.
Why Uganda Called Off The Search For Africa’s Most Wanted Man
Uganda’s military announced it is ending its pursuit of internationally known warlord Joseph Kony, saying its mission “has now been successfully achieved” even though the rebel leader remains at large.
The Reason Ghana Is Known As The Beacon Of Democracy In Africa
Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, released pictures showing him and all three of his predecessors via his social media handles. According to him, the purpose for inviting the “three Johns” was to seek their views on some measures that his government was about to undertake.
Who Are The Faceless Women In Algerian Politics?
Algerian political parties have agreed to show female candidates’ faces after some posters displayed blank avatars instead. In some cases posters had been showing hijabs surrounding blank spaces alongside photos of male candidates.
Mugabe’s Opponent And His Former Deputy Unite
Long-time Mugabe critic Morgan Tsvangirai and former Vice-President Joice Mujuru say they will work together in next year’s election. However, it is not yet clear which of them will be the presidential candidate.
Infants Among Those Rescued Off The Coast Of Libya
More than 5,000 people were rescued in dozens of separate rescues. At least seven people drowned as aid workers struggled to rescue more than 1,500 migrants in one operation.
Will Slain UN Investigators Get Justice?
Congolese authorities have arrested two people suspected of involvement in the murder of two U.N. workers in central Democratic Republic of Congo, but one of the prisoners has escaped.
Ethiopian Airlines First Plane To Land On Nigeria’s New Runway
Nigeria’s airport in the capital, Abuja, has reopened six weeks after it was closed for urgent repairs. Flights had been diverted to Kaduna.