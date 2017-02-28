There’s Still No African Leader Worthy Of The Mo Ibrahim Prize
“The Prize is intended to highlight and celebrate truly exceptional leadership, which is uncommon by its very definition. After careful consideration, the Committee has decided not to award the Prize in 2016.”
Conservation Efforts Prove To Be Working For South Africa’s Rhinos
The number of rhinos poached for their horns in South Africa fell 10 percent in 2016 to 1,054, the second straight year of decline, but conservationists said the levels remain alarming.
Navigating Zimbabwe’s Roads
The potholed roads in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, are an increasing hazard for drivers. They are especially dangerous following heavy rains, as standing water hides some of the potholes.
UK Families Want Justice For Loved Ones
The families of some of the British victims of a terror attack at a beach in Tunisia are to sue Thomson holidays’ owner, Tui, after a coroner ruled all 30 were unlawfully killed.
Looking Back At 95 Years Of Egypt’s Independence
On 28 February 1922, Egypt declared itself free from British colonial rule. Africa.com takes a look at Egypt’s successes and struggles.
What The Recent Protests Say About Guinea
The recent nationwide protests in Guinea-Conakry transcended ethnic and regional differences, but also highlighted disconnections between top and bottom in Guinea’s contentious politics.
Boeing Grows Its Business In Johannesburg And Nairobi
The aerospace giant has been looking to expand its businesses in Africa through investments in biofuels, training and manufacturing. Boeing already has a presence in the two African nations, but the additional two operations will aid in meeting aircraft demand in Africa.
Surviving South Sudan’s Famine
For months now, Bol Mol, a 45-year-old former oil field security officer, has struggled to keep his family alive, spearfishing in nearby rivers and marshes while his three wives gather water lilies for food.
The Life Of An Award Winning Photographer
Becoming a symbol of starvation in Africa, taken by South African photographer Kevin Carter. It shows a starving Sudanese child, horribly weakened, who can not even move. Behind him, a vulture seems to be watching for the moment when he can throw himself on his prey.
Kenyan Innovators Who Are Changing The World
If their Afya-Plan scheme becomes reality, parents could form savings groups and send weekly contributions to an online platform via SMS, using Kenya’s popular mobile payment system Mpesa. If one of their children is sick, they can receive a loan from the group’s savings, provided other group members agree.