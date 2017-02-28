Elections In Africa: Through The Observer’s Eyes
Several African countries will hold elections this year, the most anticipated being Kenya and Angola. So what do election observers lookout for?
Tech Apps To Help The African Farmer
The quest for information among farmers does not stop at sending a text. An approach being used by the Seed Trade Association of Kenya is getting farmers to look outside their comfort zone to improve food production.
Doing Business In Nigeria Just Got Easier
As part of a 60-day plan to improve Nigeria’s business climate, the Nigerian Immigration Service says it “has reviewed the requirements for Nigerian visas to make them more customer friendly.”
A City Of Creativity, Culture And The Capital Of African Film
Fans, stars and film-makers travel to Ouagadougou for the 25th Fespaco, the biggest African film event in the world.
Residents Of Bangui Rebuild Their Lives
The government of the Central African Republic shut down the displaced persons’ camp at the airport in its capital and sent the camp’s 30,000 remaining residents packing. Many have returned to their old neighborhoods, but say they do not feel safe.
Morocco To Back Off Western Sahara
Morocco announced to withdraw its unilateral armed forces from the UN Buffer zone in the disputed Western Sahara in compliance with the UN recommendations.
Amazon Is About To Change The Way Africans Send Money Back Home
Every African with a phone or computer and internet coverage has access to Amazon. What is brilliant about Amazon is that whilst it has a consistent global approach, it does make local and relevant content available, especially to those countries it has offices in.
Fruit And Flowers Are The Focus Of Lesotho’s New Commercial Farming Venture
The farm is the result of a World Bank pilot programme, which gives smallholders money to buy a stake in a 10-hectare farm and grow high-value crops such as apples, cherries and plums.
Gambia’s New President Cleans Up Government
Adama Barrow has fired the head of the national prison system, taking aim at a service denounced for alleged abuses under the former regime.
African Footballer Turns Hero On The Pitch
Togolese and Slovacko striker Francis Kone turned hero after saving an opponent’s life during a league game in the Czech Republic at the weekend.