South Africa’s President Condemns Violence Against Foreigners
Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades to break up clashes between local protesters and immigrants at a rally in the capital against foreigners.
4 Dynamic STEM Education Programmes In Africa
While Africa has a long way to go to get to where it needs to be, in this article we highlight four dynamic STEM education efforts across the continent that we hope will inspire policy makers, NGOs, donor organizations, and the private sector to expand upon.
Countries Chip In To Help Nigeria
Donors pledge $672m at Oslo summit to avert famine in Nigeria and Lake Chad. Norway leads funding commitments as summit raises one-third of $1.5bn needed to avert famine by reaching 3 million people within five months.
DRC Orders Probe Into Controversial Video
The undated video appears to show Congolese troops firing at unarmed men and women purportedly affiliated to a militia known as Kamwina Nsapu. The video then shows the soldiers shoot injured people or bodies at point blank range. Several similar videos have since been shared online.
Libyan Youth Banned From Leaving
The region’s military chief of staff, Abdelrazzak Al-Naduri, said the aim of the move was to prevent people from joining terrorist groups abroad.
Training The Youth On Making Money
At a school in Cameroon’s largest city Douala, students learn how waste can be turned into a renewable source of energy. The lessons are run by The Green Girls Project, a non-governmental organization in Cameroon that trains young women in technology.
Nigerian Farmers Want More Protection
Residents of Epe have called on Lagos State Government to seek the intervention of the presidency for the deployment of officers of the Joint Taskforce to curtail kidnapping in the area.
Following The Paper Trail In Gambia
Funds from a dollar bank account in the name of the Jammeh Foundation for Peace, a charity founded by Gambia’s former president Yahya Jammeh, flowed to Jammeh himself, not to foundation projects.
Tanzania, DRC Feel Zambia’s Quake
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the southern area of Lake Tanganyika. The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.1, was in a national park area in northern Zambia close to Lake Tanganyika.
Top Five Nighttime Activities In Port Elizabeth
Dubbed South Africa’s friendliest city, Port Elizabeth is among the country’s most underappreciated gems. The city is famous for its alluring beaches, enlightening museums, excellent wildlife destinations, and an exciting variety of other activities that make Port Elizabeth one of the best places to visit in South Africa.