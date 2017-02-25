africa.com number one story

South Africa’s President Condemns Violence Against Foreigners

Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades to break up clashes between local protesters and immigrants at a rally in the capital against foreigners.

 

Al Jazeera
Police fires rubber bullets
africa.com number two story

4 Dynamic STEM Education Programmes In Africa

While Africa has a long way to go to get to where it needs to be, in this article we highlight four dynamic STEM education efforts across the continent that we hope will inspire policy makers, NGOs, donor organizations, and the private sector to expand upon.

 

Africa.com
africa.com number three story

Countries Chip In To Help Nigeria

Donors pledge $672m at Oslo summit to avert famine in Nigeria and Lake Chad. Norway leads funding commitments as summit raises one-third of $1.5bn needed to avert famine by reaching 3 million people within five months.

 

The Guardian
africa.com number four story

DRC Orders Probe Into Controversial Video

The undated video appears to show Congolese troops firing at unarmed men and women purportedly affiliated to a militia known as Kamwina Nsapu. The video then shows the soldiers shoot injured people or bodies at point blank range. Several similar videos have since been shared online.

 

Voice Of America
DRC Demo
africa.com number five story

Libyan Youth Banned From Leaving

The region’s military chief of staff, Abdelrazzak Al-Naduri, said the aim of the move was to prevent people from joining terrorist groups abroad.

France 24
IOM Repatriates Abused Migrants In Libya
africa.com number six story

Training The Youth On Making Money

At a school in Cameroon’s largest city Douala, students learn how waste can be turned into a renewable source of energy. The lessons are run by The Green Girls Project, a non-governmental organization in Cameroon that trains young women in technology.

Africa News
africa.com number seven story

Nigerian Farmers Want More Protection

Residents of Epe have called on Lagos State Government to seek the intervention of the presidency for the deployment of officers of the Joint Taskforce to curtail kidnapping in the area.

 

Ventures Africa
africa.com number eight story

Following The Paper Trail In Gambia

Funds from a dollar bank account in the name of the Jammeh Foundation for Peace, a charity founded by Gambia’s former president Yahya Jammeh, flowed to Jammeh himself, not to foundation projects.

 

Reuters
Gambia President
africa.com number nine story

Tanzania, DRC Feel Zambia’s Quake

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the southern area of Lake Tanganyika. The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.1, was in a national park area in northern Zambia close to Lake Tanganyika.

Lusaka Times
africa.com number ten story

Top Five Nighttime Activities In Port Elizabeth

Dubbed South Africa’s friendliest city, Port Elizabeth is among the country’s most underappreciated gems. The city is famous for its alluring beaches, enlightening museums, excellent wildlife destinations, and an exciting variety of other activities that make Port Elizabeth one of the best places to visit in South Africa.

 

Africa.com