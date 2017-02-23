South Africa Won’t Be Leaving The ICC Just Yet
The court ruling in South Africa is a reminder that the slow, exhaustive process of signing up to the Rome Statute, which set up the ICC, cannot simply be reversed at the stroke of a pen.
How These African Cities Are Fighting Climate Change
A project by the Rockefeller Foundation which lists resilient world cities tackling everything from rising sea levels and coastal erosion to housing and energy challenges has identified Dakar as the first of eleven African cities to introduce a so-called resilience strategy, a key milestone in the program.
How South Africa Plans To Use Its Money This Year
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced hard-hitting increases in personal income tax of R16.5bn for 2017-18‚ as economic growth stutters and revenue collection falls short of expectations.
Is Burundi Lying To Refugees?
The government is calling on its 380,000 refugees to return home, claiming the country is safe. Why does no-one believe them?
Meet A Problem Solving Foodie From Nigeria
Vivian Ngwodo is part of a new generation of women, particularly women of African descent, who are using technology to take ownership of the entrepreneurial landscape.
Why Students Are Failing To Get Into Nigerian Universities
New data from Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board shows that between 2010 and 2015, of the 10 million applicants that sought entry into Nigerian tertiary institutions, only 26% gained admission.
Zimbabwe Deploys The Army To Help
The Zimbabwean government has deployed medics from the army into public hospitals to fill in for the country’s striking doctors. This comes after a week-long strike by the doctors who are demanding an increase in call allowances and a duty free car facility.
Uganda’s Class Of 2016 Gets Top Honours
More than 14,000 students are graduating at the 67th Makerere University convocation with 260 of the students coming out with First Class degrees.
Who Is Funding Slave Labour In African Mines ?
An small U.S. government agency has provided $315m in taxpayer-supported financing over the past decade to a company that has supplied equipment to African mines accused of slave labor, human rights violations and environmental destruction.
Once Deserted Fields Have Turned Into Play Grounds
Nigeria’s north-eastern city of Maiduguri has been at the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency since 2009. But recent military advances mean life is now returning to normal – to the extent that the city’s football team can once more play matches there.