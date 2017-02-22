Ten Years Ago This Company Changed How Africans Used Mobile Phones
M-pesa was launched by Vodafone’s Safaricom mobile operator in 2007 as a simple method of texting small payments between users. Today there are 30 million users in 10 countries and a range of services including international transfers, loans, and health provision.
What It’s Like To Be A Female Fighter Pilot
Thokozile Muwamba, a 24-year-old second lieutenant, has become Zambia’s first female fighter pilot. She tells the BBC about her love of aerobatics and why your gender does not matter in an aeroplane.
Bodies Found On Libyan Beach Speak To The Migrant Crisis
The Libyan Red Crescent says the bodies had been found on the coast of the city of Zawiya, and aid workers had spent six hours recovering them, with more dead believed to be in the vicinity.
Are West Africans Willing To Give Up Their Deadly Delicacy?
The demand and supply of bushmeat has held steady here and throughout the south of Cameroon, despite health officials warning for about two years now that bushmeat trade and consumption increases the risk of an Ebola outbreak.
Xenophobia Rears Its Ugly Head In South Africa
Tensions are high in South Africa’s capital amid a wave of attacks against businesses owned by immigrants, who some angry residents accuse of spreading crime.
If Nothing Is Done, These Countries Will Also Be In Famine
The United Nations Children’s agency says almost 1.4 million children suffering from severe malnutrition could die this year as famine looms in Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen.
Benin Charges Priest Over Death Of Worshippers
The death of five people, followers of the Very Holy Church of Jesus Christ of Baname made news headlines in Benin. The deceased died from asphyxiation as they awaited the descent of the Holy Spirit in a completely sealed “prayer room.”
Nigerians Grow Weary As President Extends Medical Stay
After extending a 10-day vacation in the UK for medical reasons, Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari has now been out of the country for more than a month.
A Good Yield Means Africans Can Feed Themselves
Uganda has established itself as one of East Africa‘s major food baskets, mainly because of its agricultural productivity. An agricultural market supplies cereals to Kenya, along the border between the two countries.
Box Office Hit Puts Nollywood In The Spotlight
Nollywood film “The Wedding Party” has shown Nigerian cinema at the top of its game, with its success at the box office taking it to new audiences across Africa and the world.