Mugabe Reflects On Zimbabwe On The Eve Of His Birthday
“They want me to stand for elections, they want me to stand for elections everywhere in the party. The majority of the people feel that there is no replacement, successor who to them is acceptable, as acceptable as I am.”
Countries Who Are Championing LGBTI Rights
Tunisia is among three countries that have recently made progressive steps forward in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex human rights.
It Was Never Meant To Get To This Point
South Sudan’s government admits that the country’s prolonged war has led to famine in parts of the nation, with nearly five million people – half the population – going hungry.
U.S. Bank Atones For Its Involvement In Collusion Scandal
Citigroup Inc. has agreed to pay a penalty of almost 5.4 million to settle a South African antitrust investigation that said the U.S. bank participated in an alleged cartel to manipulate the value of the rand.
Can The DRC Keep An Eye On Its Soldiers?
Democratic Republic of Congo’s government is investigating a video that appears to show Congolese troops shooting dead a group of apparent militia members armed with slingshots and wooden batons.
Meet The Malian King Who’s The Richest Person In History
Musa was the king of the Mali Empire in the 14th century, and his land was a treasure trove of natural resources such as gold and salt.
Nigerian Emir Says Polygamy Is Not For The Poor
Nigeria’s second most influential Muslim leader – the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has disclosed that there will soon be a law which would stop men from taking more than one wife if they did not have the means to support them.
Mobile Application Opens Up The World Of Duty-free
Airshop is an application out of the Ivory Coast making duty-free goods that much more accessible.
Why Southern Africa Has Been Having Strange Weather
A tropical storm – named Dineo – has swept in from the Indian Ocean, causing extensive flooding as it hit landfall in Mozambique. More damage is threatened as it swings south and west.
Repressive? Or Real Concern For Libyan Women?
Military officials controlling eastern Libya have banned women under 60 from travelling abroad on their own. The ban is said to be for “national security reasons” and not driven by religious ideology.