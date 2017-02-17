africa.com number one story

Mozambique Left Shaken After Tropical Storm

Seven people have died in Mozambique since tropical depression Dineo made landfall on Wednesday. Officials of Inhambane’s local government, one of the worst-hit areas, estimate that around 750,000 people were affected.

 

fallen trees after dineo
The DRC Can’t Afford An Election

Budget Minister Pierre Kangudia said the cost of organising the poll, which was said to be $1.8bn, was too expensive.

 

Joseph Kabila
What It Means When Presidents Seek Medical Care Abroad

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s nearly month-long medical leave in London is a sharp reminder to taxpayers that while they finance their leaders’ health care abroad, they often are stuck with decrepit, ill-staffed government health facilities at home.

 

Voice Of America
Zimbabwe Joins Protests To Treat Doctors Better

State doctors are currently earning $1.20 per hour as on call allowances but are demanding $720 per month with immediate effect.

 

Mail & Guardian Africa
The Banks Who Tried To Fix The South African Currency

The Competition Commission identified lenders including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC Holdings Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Credit Suisse Group AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nomura Holdings Inc. as among those that participated in price fixing and market allocation in the trading of foreign currency pairs involving the rand since at least 2007.

Shares Fall As Barclays Decides To Exit Africa
How To Beef Up Africa’s Power Policy

Sub-Saharan Africa still has one of the least developed policy environments for energy access in the world and continues to lag behind other developing regions, according to a damning report from the World Bank.

 

Power lines in Africa
Have You Been Wondering How Ex Gambian President Is Doing?

First image of Yayha Jammeh surfaces on social media, a month after he was persuaded to leave the country.

 

How Africa
The Quest To End Malaria

Okumu’s team is making a wide range of goods mosquito-free by fitting them with a bespoke fabric coated with mosquito repellent and targeting objects people can’t live without, making their use inherent.

 

Neighbours Pull Together Ahead Of Gambia’s Independence Day

The Gambia’s 52nd Independence Day celebration has also been tied to the official swearing-in of President Adama Barrow. Reports indicate that Presidents from about 20 African countries are expected to attend the event.

 

African News
Popular Nigerian Meal Taking Over Kenya

Jollof rice can be found across the world, from the United States to Europe, from the Caribbean to East Africa. In Kenya, a popular West African restaurant in Nairobi is making a name for itself.

 

Popular rice dish in West Africa