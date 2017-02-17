Mozambique Left Shaken After Tropical Storm
Seven people have died in Mozambique since tropical depression Dineo made landfall on Wednesday. Officials of Inhambane’s local government, one of the worst-hit areas, estimate that around 750,000 people were affected.
The DRC Can’t Afford An Election
Budget Minister Pierre Kangudia said the cost of organising the poll, which was said to be $1.8bn, was too expensive.
What It Means When Presidents Seek Medical Care Abroad
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s nearly month-long medical leave in London is a sharp reminder to taxpayers that while they finance their leaders’ health care abroad, they often are stuck with decrepit, ill-staffed government health facilities at home.
Zimbabwe Joins Protests To Treat Doctors Better
State doctors are currently earning $1.20 per hour as on call allowances but are demanding $720 per month with immediate effect.
The Banks Who Tried To Fix The South African Currency
The Competition Commission identified lenders including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC Holdings Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Credit Suisse Group AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nomura Holdings Inc. as among those that participated in price fixing and market allocation in the trading of foreign currency pairs involving the rand since at least 2007.
How To Beef Up Africa’s Power Policy
Sub-Saharan Africa still has one of the least developed policy environments for energy access in the world and continues to lag behind other developing regions, according to a damning report from the World Bank.
Have You Been Wondering How Ex Gambian President Is Doing?
First image of Yayha Jammeh surfaces on social media, a month after he was persuaded to leave the country.
The Quest To End Malaria
Okumu’s team is making a wide range of goods mosquito-free by fitting them with a bespoke fabric coated with mosquito repellent and targeting objects people can’t live without, making their use inherent.
Neighbours Pull Together Ahead Of Gambia’s Independence Day
The Gambia’s 52nd Independence Day celebration has also been tied to the official swearing-in of President Adama Barrow. Reports indicate that Presidents from about 20 African countries are expected to attend the event.
Popular Nigerian Meal Taking Over Kenya
Jollof rice can be found across the world, from the United States to Europe, from the Caribbean to East Africa. In Kenya, a popular West African restaurant in Nairobi is making a name for itself.