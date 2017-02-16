africa.com number one story

The Man Who Brought The Oromia Protests To The Fore Sees Family

Feyisa Lelisa, the 27-year-old Ethiopian silver medal winning marathoner, reunited with his wife, Iftu Mulisa, and two children, 5-year-old daugher, Soko, and 3-year-old son, Sora, on Tuesday at the Miami International Airport after being separated from them for six months.

 

Voice Of America
Feyisa Lelisa
africa.com number two story

Moroccan Refugee Finds More Than A Job In Greece

Carly Harris was a Mormon college student volunteering at a refugee camp in Greece. Soufiane El Yassami was a Muslim fast food worker fleeing Morocco in hopes of a better life. It was a love that neither of them expected.

CNN
moroccan romance
africa.com number three story

Charting Dineo’s Path In Southern Africa

The storm will move westwards on Thursday into the interior of southern Mozambique, severely affecting the provinces of Inhambane and Gaza, which borders on South Africa. Although winds speeds will begin to abate, gales will still batter these areas with driving rain continuing for much of the day.

eNCA
weather map of cyclone
africa.com number four story

Here’s What UK Foreign Secretary Had To Say About His Visit To Gambia

Boris Johnson in a 43-seconds video posted on his Twitter handle referred to Jammeh as ‘the guy who was really holding things up.

 

CNN
africa.com number five story

Endangered Antelope Species Reintroduced To Natural Habitat

Conservationists hope second group of 14 scimitar-horned oryx bred in captivity will help repopulate original habitat in Chad.

France 24
africa.com number six story

Angola And DRC Beat Yellow Fever

WHO
vaccines for yellow fever
africa.com number seven story

Why Kenyans Blasted The First Lady’s Healthcare Programme

The Beyond Zero initiative founded by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta aims at eradicating infant mortality and maternal deaths by providing every county with fully equipped mobile clinics for community engagement and outreach.

 

Mail & Guardian Africa
Marathon in kenya
africa.com number eight story

Tanzania Spends $4m To Decongest Busy Port

Tanzania will begin the construction of a $4 million inland container depot (ICD) in the Coast region to decongest the Dar es Salaam port and improve efficiency.

 

CGTN Africa
africa.com number nine story

Zimbabweans TV Habits Fuelling Cash Shortage

The central bank said it is “illogical” and undermining efforts to stem a cash shortage that the country is spending more on satellite television subscriptions than on imports of the raw materials needed to produce cooking oil.

 

Bloomberg
New zimbabwe currency
africa.com number ten story

A Mother To 5000 Kids

Victoria Emah-Emah has been running a charity in Nigeria for the last 15 years which helps children whose parents died from HIV/Aids.

Quartz Africa
A beautiful view of the Yellow Chilli restuarant in Nigeria, Africa