The Man Who Brought The Oromia Protests To The Fore Sees Family
Feyisa Lelisa, the 27-year-old Ethiopian silver medal winning marathoner, reunited with his wife, Iftu Mulisa, and two children, 5-year-old daugher, Soko, and 3-year-old son, Sora, on Tuesday at the Miami International Airport after being separated from them for six months.
Moroccan Refugee Finds More Than A Job In Greece
Carly Harris was a Mormon college student volunteering at a refugee camp in Greece. Soufiane El Yassami was a Muslim fast food worker fleeing Morocco in hopes of a better life. It was a love that neither of them expected.
Charting Dineo’s Path In Southern Africa
The storm will move westwards on Thursday into the interior of southern Mozambique, severely affecting the provinces of Inhambane and Gaza, which borders on South Africa. Although winds speeds will begin to abate, gales will still batter these areas with driving rain continuing for much of the day.
Here’s What UK Foreign Secretary Had To Say About His Visit To Gambia
Boris Johnson in a 43-seconds video posted on his Twitter handle referred to Jammeh as ‘the guy who was really holding things up.
Endangered Antelope Species Reintroduced To Natural Habitat
Conservationists hope second group of 14 scimitar-horned oryx bred in captivity will help repopulate original habitat in Chad.
Angola And DRC Beat Yellow Fever
Why Kenyans Blasted The First Lady’s Healthcare Programme
The Beyond Zero initiative founded by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta aims at eradicating infant mortality and maternal deaths by providing every county with fully equipped mobile clinics for community engagement and outreach.
Tanzania Spends $4m To Decongest Busy Port
Tanzania will begin the construction of a $4 million inland container depot (ICD) in the Coast region to decongest the Dar es Salaam port and improve efficiency.
Zimbabweans TV Habits Fuelling Cash Shortage
The central bank said it is “illogical” and undermining efforts to stem a cash shortage that the country is spending more on satellite television subscriptions than on imports of the raw materials needed to produce cooking oil.
A Mother To 5000 Kids
Victoria Emah-Emah has been running a charity in Nigeria for the last 15 years which helps children whose parents died from HIV/Aids.