africa.com number one story

Understanding How Ebola Spreads

By looking at the pattern of where and when cases emerged, the researchers could tell how many people each infected person was passing the deadly virus onto.

 

BBC
Ebola mural
africa.com number two story

Severe Tropical Storm ‘Dineo’ Heads To Mozambique

A powerful cyclone is set to slam into the southern coast of Mozambique in the early hours of Thursday, bringing flooding, storm surges and high winds, meteorologists have warned.

 

Daily Mail
cyclone at beach resort
africa.com number three story

Angelique Kidjo’s Take On Racism

“I have traveled the whole world with my music and I have discovered the many things we have in common. With the help of my microphone — which I called my weapon of mass loving — I have been able to forge bonds with incredible human beings of all origins.”

CNN
Beninoir singer
africa.com number four story

How To Beat The Army Worm

In parts of their native range in the Americas, genetically-modified Bt maize is grown to combat the Fall armyworm. This may be an option for South Africa and some other countries where GM crops are already grown. But many parts of Africa do not allow or welcome GM varieties.

 

CNN
Pests
africa.com number five story

Angola Overtakes Nigeria As Top Oil Producer

OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report disclosed that Angola’s current production was at 1.651 million barrels per day. Nigeria’s output on the other hand, was between 1.576 million bpd to 1.604 million bpd.

 

Africa News
Oil Refinery
africa.com number six story

It Will Soon Be Legal To Fly A Drone In Kenya

The approval comes as regulators elsewhere in Africa have tightened restrictions on UAVs. In Ghana, flying an unregistered drone is punishable by up to 30 years in jail. In Nigeria, operators require permits from the aviation authority.

 

Quartz Africa
Kenyans watching drone
africa.com number seven story

What Is The Right Way Of Dealing With The Migrant Crisis

The EU is touting a plan it says will help Libya curb the number of migrants leaving its shores, but some advocates believe the plan does little more than trap African and Middle Eastern migrants in a war zone.

 

Voice Of America
Migrants making their way to Italy
africa.com number eight story

Rights Groups Shed Light On What Happens In Tanzania’s Schools

Sexual abuse, harassment and corporal punishment are widespread in schools in Tanzania, according to a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) that called on donors funding one of Africa’s most ambitious education programmes to press for government intervention.

 

The Guardian
School Girl
africa.com number nine story

A Dam In Ethiopia Is Causing Trouble In Kenya

Human Rights Watch says the Gibe III dam, along with a network of sugar plantations, has caused the depth of Lake Turkana to drop by 1.5 nesters from its previous levels since the dam’s reservoir began filling in 2015.

 

eNCA
Ethiopia hydroplant
africa.com number ten story

Senegalese Comedienne Uses Radio To Talk Politics

For five minutes every day, Moudou Moudou, a satirical character created by Senegalese comedian Marieme Faye, takes over the Vibe Radio airwaves.

 

Al Jazeera