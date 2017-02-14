Understanding How Ebola Spreads
By looking at the pattern of where and when cases emerged, the researchers could tell how many people each infected person was passing the deadly virus onto.
Severe Tropical Storm ‘Dineo’ Heads To Mozambique
A powerful cyclone is set to slam into the southern coast of Mozambique in the early hours of Thursday, bringing flooding, storm surges and high winds, meteorologists have warned.
Angelique Kidjo’s Take On Racism
“I have traveled the whole world with my music and I have discovered the many things we have in common. With the help of my microphone — which I called my weapon of mass loving — I have been able to forge bonds with incredible human beings of all origins.”
How To Beat The Army Worm
In parts of their native range in the Americas, genetically-modified Bt maize is grown to combat the Fall armyworm. This may be an option for South Africa and some other countries where GM crops are already grown. But many parts of Africa do not allow or welcome GM varieties.
Angola Overtakes Nigeria As Top Oil Producer
OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report disclosed that Angola’s current production was at 1.651 million barrels per day. Nigeria’s output on the other hand, was between 1.576 million bpd to 1.604 million bpd.
It Will Soon Be Legal To Fly A Drone In Kenya
The approval comes as regulators elsewhere in Africa have tightened restrictions on UAVs. In Ghana, flying an unregistered drone is punishable by up to 30 years in jail. In Nigeria, operators require permits from the aviation authority.
What Is The Right Way Of Dealing With The Migrant Crisis
The EU is touting a plan it says will help Libya curb the number of migrants leaving its shores, but some advocates believe the plan does little more than trap African and Middle Eastern migrants in a war zone.
Rights Groups Shed Light On What Happens In Tanzania’s Schools
Sexual abuse, harassment and corporal punishment are widespread in schools in Tanzania, according to a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) that called on donors funding one of Africa’s most ambitious education programmes to press for government intervention.
A Dam In Ethiopia Is Causing Trouble In Kenya
Human Rights Watch says the Gibe III dam, along with a network of sugar plantations, has caused the depth of Lake Turkana to drop by 1.5 nesters from its previous levels since the dam’s reservoir began filling in 2015.
Senegalese Comedienne Uses Radio To Talk Politics
For five minutes every day, Moudou Moudou, a satirical character created by Senegalese comedian Marieme Faye, takes over the Vibe Radio airwaves.