Nigeria Sells Off Assets To Raise Cash
Nigeria plans to generate as much as $16.4 billion through asset sales in the next four years to reduce the burden on the public budget. The sales will help to tackle inefficiencies and stem “corruption in public enterprises.”
Beyonce Pays Homage To African Goddesses At The Grammys
As in Lemonade and her pregnancy announcement photos released earlier this month, the singer’s Grammy performance was packed with artistic nods to African, Hindu and Roman goddesses who signify the womanhood Beyoncé has been reflecting in her most recent work.
Germany Blamed For More Atrocities In Africa
The Maji Maji rebellion returned to the spotlight last week after minister of Defense and National Service Hussein Mwinyi announced on Feb. 8 that Tanzania would seek an apology from the German government.
Meet The First African Winner In Google’s Annual Coding Competition
By the time entries closed, Nji had completed 20 tasks, covering all five categories set by Google. One task alone took a whole week to finish. And then just a day after the deadline for final submissions, the internet went dead.
Recipe For Valentine’s Day And Chocoholics
Just in time for Valentine’s Day – because let’s face it, the ‘day of love’ is all about chocolate. Sam Linsell, top South African food stylist and Drizzle and Dip blogger, has created chocolate stout doughnuts with (more) chocolate glaze.
Doctor Strike In Kenya Intensifies
Seven officials from the doctors union will be spending the next month behind bars for refusing to end the strike that has paralyzed the country’s public health system for more than two months.
The African Union’s 2020 Plan
For years the issue of underage children being used for military activities in Africa has proven hard to deal with. Now the African Union’s peace and security council says its working towards ending the era of child soldiers, through its plan of silencing the guns by 2020.
Nubians In Egypt Fight For Their Land
A strip of desert near Aswan city is one of the last remaining areas of the once thriving Nubian empire in southern Egypt, but its descendants are banned from setting foot there.
Why Chocolate Stands Are Empty In Ghana
Ghana’s Cocoa Processing Company in the second largest city is reporting a shortage of chocolates ahead of Valentine’s Day. The day is referred to in Ghana as ‘National Chocolate Day,’ an initiative taken by government few years ago to highlight the nutritional benefits of the cocoa product.
54 Ways To Show “I Love You” In Africa
From a triple-thick vanilla milkshake, flavored with natural vanilla imported from the Comoros, to a private performance of Rwanda’s traditional dance called Intore, we’ve got 54 unique ways to show your love – one for each country in Africa.