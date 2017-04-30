How Trump’s 100 Days In Office Have Affected Africa
While he’s been pro-military, Trump has been anti-aid. His first proposed budget was a major boost for the American military, but cut down funds for medical research, public housing, arts, and humanities programs. In Africa, the budget cuts are expected to affect humanitarian aid and put into question the American government’s role in supporting costly UN peacekeeping operations.
WHO Launches New Malaria Vaccine
Ghana, Kenya and Malawi will begin piloting the injectable vaccine next year with young children, who have been at highest risk of death. The vaccine, which has partial effectiveness, has the potential to save tens of thousands of lives if used with existing measures.
Unlikely Bachelor On Tinder
The last male northern white rhino on earth has joined the dating app Tinder – as part of fundraising efforts by conservationists to save the species.
Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize Laureates
Since the inception of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1901, there have been 11 Nobel Laureates from Africa selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The Nobel peace prize is one of the five annual international awards bestowed in a number of categories in recognition of academic, cultural and or scientific advances.
Pope’s Visit To Egypt
Pope Francis celebrates a Mass in a military stadium on Saturday, the last of a two-day visit to Cairo where he has called for leaders of all faiths to reject religious violence and denounce intolerance.
U.S. Somali Official Talks Religion And Gender In The Trump Era
Ilhan Omar made history last year by becoming the first Somali-American legislator in the US, just days after Donald Trump accused the Somali community in her home state of Minnesota of spreading extremism.
A Day In The Life Of A Game Ranger
As an enforced child soldier, Rodrigue Katembo saw his little brother die. Now 41, he remains on the frontline – but today he protects the extraordinary wildlife in the national parks of the Democratic Republic of Congo from armed militias.
Top 5 Interior Designers From South Africa
South Africa has a wealth of interior designers that bring contemporary African design to the fore while decorating residential and commercial spaces in a practical and beautiful way.
Back In Her Mother’s Arms
Six weeks after a risky but successful surgery in the United States to remove her parasitic twin, an 11-month-old called baby Dominique has been reunited with her family in Cote d’Ivoire.
Is Kenya Ready For Change
A section of Kenyans blame politicians for this state of affairs. Others argue that the electorate must urgently move beyond ethnocentrism and engage with issues in their quest for the right leadership.