LIVESTREAM: Ibrahim Foundation Governance Weekend
African and global experts convened for the Ibrahim Forum for a discussion on the upcoming challenges and opportunities for the African continent in the next 10 years. The weekend concludes on Sunday with a football match and concert.
A Cause For The Rainbow Nation
Ahmed Kathrada’s best friend and fellow Robben Islander Laloo Chiba says the struggle icon would’ve been happy to see thousands of South Africans standing in solidarity against the blind pursuit of power and self-enrichment.
A Third Of MPs in Kenya Will Be Women
Kenyan activists welcomed a High Court ruling giving parliament 60 days to ensure a third of lawmakers are women or face dissolution. The ruling follows a lengthy struggle to increase women’s political representation in the patriarchal society.
800,000 Moroccan Couples Can’t Conceive
The president of the Moroccan Fertility Forum suggested that by training activities throughout Moroccan universities in the field of reproduction assistance there might be more help in helping infertile couples.
Will The ICC Become A Toothless Tiger?
The International Criminal Court was set up to deal with the worst criminals in the world. But as African countries threaten to leave and the US withdraws funding, how can it wield justice more effectively?
An Innovative Approach To Kibera’s ‘Flying Toilets’
Among the endless piles of rubbish that line Kibera’s streets are what are known as “flying toilets”. These are a symptom of Kibera’s lack of a proper sewage system.
Watch How West Africa Keeps Its Waters Safe
West African nations may be losing up to $1.3-billion each year to illegal fishing. But regional efforts to boost naval capacity, cross-border cooperation and training may finally be bringing some order to the chaos.
Women In Ghana Are Under Tremendous Pressure To Have Children
Childbearing is the primary goal of marriage, and women are expected to begin having children shortly after they’ve married. The average number of children expected per woman over a lifetime – stands at 4.2.
Dj Faces The Music Over Tunisia Gig
A British DJ has been sentenced to a year in jail by a Tunisian court after he played a remix recording of the Muslim call to prayer in a nightclub.
Moroccan King Mohammed VI Appoints a New Government
Finally after six tumultuous months, Morocco has a new government. We have the list for you.