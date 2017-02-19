africa.com number one story

4 Dynamic STEM Education Programmes In Africa

While Africa has a long way to go to get to where it needs to be, in this article we highlight four dynamic STEM education efforts across the continent that we hope will inspire policy makers, NGOs, donor organizations, and the private sector to expand upon.

 

Africa.com
Gambia Welcomes New President

Thousands of Gambians have witnessed the second inauguration of their new president, Adama Barrow on a high-note key event in the capital Banjul on Saturday, same day The west African state is also celebrating its independence day.

 

Africa News
Rights Group Shine The Light On Nigeria’s Prisons

Hundreds of Nigerians are enduring daily torture on death row as they await execution for crimes ranging from kidnapping to blasphemy.

 

African Arguments
Can Libya Be Saved?

Libya’s transition has been bogged down by insecurity and chaos, suggesting the country is becoming a failed state six years after the Nato-backed uprising that ended Muammar Gaddafi’s rule.

 

Mail & Guardian Africa
Severe Tropical Storm Dineo Heads To Mozambique

A powerful cyclone slammed into the southern coast of Mozambique in the early hours of Thursday, bringing flooding, storm surges and high winds.

 

Daily Mail
Olympian Fighting For Oromia Reunites With Family

Feyisa Lelisa, the 27-year-old Ethiopian silver medal winning marathoner, reunited with his wife, Iftu Mulisa, and two children, 5-year-old daugher, Soko, and 3-year-old son, Sora, on Tuesday at the Miami International Airport after being separated from them for six months.

Voice Of America
Here’s What UK Foreign Secretary Had To Say About His Visit To Gambia

Boris Johnson in a 43-seconds video posted on his Twitter handle referred to Jammeh as ‘the guy who was really holding things up.

Africa News
Understanding How Ebola Spreads

By looking at the pattern of where and when cases emerged, the researchers could tell how many people each infected person was passing the deadly virus onto.

BBC
Doctor administers Ebola vaccine
The African Union’s 2020 Plan

For years the issue of underage children being used for military activities in Africa has proven hard to deal with. Now the African Union’s peace and security council says its working towards ending the era of child soldiers, through its plan of silencing the guns by 2020.

CGTN Africa
African Union
Nubians In Egypt Fight For Their Land

A strip of desert near Aswan city is one of the last remaining areas of the once thriving Nubian empire in southern Egypt, but its descendants are banned from setting foot there.

The Guardian