4 Dynamic STEM Education Programmes In Africa
While Africa has a long way to go to get to where it needs to be, in this article we highlight four dynamic STEM education efforts across the continent that we hope will inspire policy makers, NGOs, donor organizations, and the private sector to expand upon.
Gambia Welcomes New President
Thousands of Gambians have witnessed the second inauguration of their new president, Adama Barrow on a high-note key event in the capital Banjul on Saturday, same day The west African state is also celebrating its independence day.
Rights Group Shine The Light On Nigeria’s Prisons
Hundreds of Nigerians are enduring daily torture on death row as they await execution for crimes ranging from kidnapping to blasphemy.
Can Libya Be Saved?
Libya’s transition has been bogged down by insecurity and chaos, suggesting the country is becoming a failed state six years after the Nato-backed uprising that ended Muammar Gaddafi’s rule.
Severe Tropical Storm Dineo Heads To Mozambique
A powerful cyclone slammed into the southern coast of Mozambique in the early hours of Thursday, bringing flooding, storm surges and high winds.
Olympian Fighting For Oromia Reunites With Family
Feyisa Lelisa, the 27-year-old Ethiopian silver medal winning marathoner, reunited with his wife, Iftu Mulisa, and two children, 5-year-old daugher, Soko, and 3-year-old son, Sora, on Tuesday at the Miami International Airport after being separated from them for six months.
Here’s What UK Foreign Secretary Had To Say About His Visit To Gambia
Boris Johnson in a 43-seconds video posted on his Twitter handle referred to Jammeh as ‘the guy who was really holding things up.
Understanding How Ebola Spreads
By looking at the pattern of where and when cases emerged, the researchers could tell how many people each infected person was passing the deadly virus onto.
The African Union’s 2020 Plan
For years the issue of underage children being used for military activities in Africa has proven hard to deal with. Now the African Union’s peace and security council says its working towards ending the era of child soldiers, through its plan of silencing the guns by 2020.
Nubians In Egypt Fight For Their Land
A strip of desert near Aswan city is one of the last remaining areas of the once thriving Nubian empire in southern Egypt, but its descendants are banned from setting foot there.