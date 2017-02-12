Angolan President Wants To Know Why 17 People Died At A Stadium
“I express my solidarity with the families of the deceased and have instructed the Provincial Government of Uige to provide all necessary assistance to the injured and have given guidance to the competent authorities to open an inquiry that will establish the cause of this serious incident.”
What Will Get Kenyan Doctors Back To Work?
The answer lies in implementing the 2013 collective bargaining agreement. It covers, among other things, fair working hours, improving work environments and equipment, training, research and remuneration.
Life Stops When African Governments Switch Off The Internet
Officials in Cameroon and elsewhere say internet blackouts are a security measure. But they are also a hit to the fragile economies of developing nations that are increasingly reliant on online business transactions.
One Man’s Quest To Explain Donald Trump’s Ban To Somali Refugee
Mohammed Rashid, a refugee since age 14 and now 38 years old, had become an authority on the U.S. process of screening and resettling refugees. It was a niche that begot his nickname, which stirred some mixture of pride and sadness in him each time he heard it: “Mr. Resettlement.”
Meet Somalia’s New President
Farmajo, 54, was born in Mogadishu. He worked at the Somali Embassy in Washington in the mid-1980s and decided to stay in the United States because of political turmoil in Somalia.
Madonna Reveals The Names Of Her Twins
Estere and Stelle are two of four children that Madonna has adopted from the Southeast African country over the last decade. The Material Girl welcomed her now 11-year-old son, David, in 2007, and added daughter, Mercy, also 11, to the family in 2009.
Deja Vu As Nigerian President Extends Medical Visit
Many Nigerians rightly feel like they’ve been here before. In 2010, then president Musa Yar’adua passed away in office, at 58, after months of ill health despite repeated assurances by the presidency.
The Underground World Of FGM In Egypt
Dayas have been discouraged by the 2007 criminalization of FGM, which now comes with the threat of years in prison. Instead, Egyptian doctors increasingly carry out the cut in secret in the early morning or late at night – charging the parents large amounts for the procedure
Nigeria Takes To The Streets
More than 700 people took to the streets in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday to protest against the government’s economic policy in a sign of mounting public anger in the oil producer grappling with recession.
What Happened To Ghana’s Presidential Fleet?
Ghana’s new government is trying to track down more than 200 cars missing from the president’s office, the president is now forced to use a 10- year old vehicle.