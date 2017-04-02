Message from Executive Editor, Teresa Clarke
The unprecedented cabinet reshuffle of twenty senior members of South Africa’s government, most notably the firing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, has compelled the editorial board of Africa.com to bring you this special edition of our Top10 News.
In this special edition, we bring you what you need to know to be smart about this significant news event. You can see and hear the announcement “from the horse’s mouth” – President Zuma’s three minute video announcing the changes in his cabinet, and quickly capture the perspectives of important news outlets in South Africa and around the world including South Africa’s Financial Mail and Sunday Independent, The Economist, The New York Times, etc. We also bring you The Sowetan’s report on the new finance minister’s first press conference held today, in which he shares his vision for his new role.
We hope that this special edition accomplishes its goal – to make sure that you can quickly process all the angles on this important event in South Africa’s political history.
South African Government
Watch President Zuma’s own announcement about his cabinet reshuffle in this three minute video.
Times Media
In this 50 second video, see pictures of the ministers who were fired and those who have replaced them.
Economist
Zuma’s cabinet changes take place months before the five-yearly conference in December that will decide on the leadership of the ANC, and thus the presidential candidate for Zuma’s successor. His major move with this reshuffle of 20 cabinet posts suggests that Zuma is confident that he has a majority of the 104 votes in the ANC’s national executive committee, which is the party’s highest decision-making body and has the power to recall him as South Africa’s president.
Bloomberg
South African bank stocks tumbled and bonds plunged as South Africa’s currency, the rand, headed for its biggest weekly slide in two years, down 7% for the week. One victim of the firings was Deputy Finance Minister Jonas, who said the Guptas, friends of President Zuma, offered to pay him approximately $90,000 USD if he took up the family’s offer to become finance minister and remove key Treasury officials who were standing in the way of their business interests.
Mail & Guardian
Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle is clearly a power play to demonstrate that he has the upper hand over weak opposition within both the ANC and from opposition parties. The new minister of finance lacks relevant experience, but has shown loyalty to Zuma, which appears to be a primary qualification for appointment within this new cabinet.
New York Times
Leading members of the African National Congress, the A.N.C., have publicly criticized Zuma’s decision to fire Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Such public dissent is unprecedented within the A.N.C., an organization whose leadership strongly values the party’s goals above individual agendas. Such public dissention will make it difficult for Zuma to shrug off and claim that all is well within the party.
Sunday Independent
Pressure is mounting for South Africa’s Parliament to hold a debate for a motion of no confidence in President Zuma. Previous efforts to do the same failed, with the A.N.C. Members of Parliament representing 249 of the total of 400 seats. However, there is a growing sense that some members of the A.N.C. may feel that Zuma has crossed the line with this latest cabinet re-shuffle, and the possibility of a majority vote for “no confidence” is greater than it has been in the past.
Reuters
South Africa’s Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa described the decision to remove Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan as “totally, totally unacceptable.” Ramaphosa usually publicly backs Zuma, and his public criticism is a demonstration of how the A.N.C. has reached an unprecedented level of internal discord. Certain powerful factions among the A.N.C. lauded Gordhan’s removal, notably the Women’s League and the A.N.C. youth wing, both of which are hostile to banking interests they saw Gordhan as protecting.
Sowetan
South Africa’s new finance minister held his first press conference in his new capacity today, and in doing so, laid out his vision for South Africa’s economy going forward. “The overarching message of these is that we need to radically transform the South African economy‚ such that it works for all South Africans‚ including those who have been and still continue to this day to be marginalised – the working people and the poor‚ black people in general‚ women and youth. He added that for too long‚ there had been a narrative or perception around Treasury that it belonged primarily and exclusively to “orthodox” economists‚ big business‚ powerful interests and international investors.
Financial Mail
South Africa’s corporate leaders, who may have held back from criticism of the government in the past, are speaking out about President Zuma’s latest move against the Minister of Finance and other cabinet members not seen as loyalists. South Africa’s sovereign debt rating is under review by the two global rating agencies, and this latest move is likely to result in a downgrade of South Africa’s bonds to the “junk” category, thereby increasing South Africa’s cost of capital.