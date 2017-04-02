Message from Executive Editor, Teresa Clarke

The unprecedented cabinet reshuffle of twenty senior members of South Africa’s government, most notably the firing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, has compelled the editorial board of Africa.com to bring you this special edition of our Top10 News.

In this special edition, we bring you what you need to know to be smart about this significant news event. You can see and hear the announcement “from the horse’s mouth” – President Zuma’s three minute video announcing the changes in his cabinet, and quickly capture the perspectives of important news outlets in South Africa and around the world including South Africa’s Financial Mail and Sunday Independent, The Economist, The New York Times, etc. We also bring you The Sowetan’s report on the new finance minister’s first press conference held today, in which he shares his vision for his new role.

We hope that this special edition accomplishes its goal – to make sure that you can quickly process all the angles on this important event in South Africa’s political history.